Matt Macey won a FA Cup winners' medal with Arsenal in 2020

Portsmouth have signed keeper Matt Macey on loan from Championship side Luton Town for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old former Arsenal trainee becomes Pompey's second signing of the January window - and the first following John Mousinho's appointment as player-coach earlier in the day.

"I've been so impressed by his manner," Mousinho said. "Matt is a real leader. That's so important as a goalkeeper.

"He's an outstanding shot-stopper and a massive presence in goal," he added.

"He wants to come and play for this football club, which is a great thing when you're bringing loans in."

Macey, who was on the bench for Arsenal when they won the FA Cup in 2020, went out on loan to Accrington, Luton and Plymouth before moving north of the border to join Hibernian in the January 2021 window.

He then returned to Luton with a permanent move last summer - but has made just one early season Carabao Cup appearance.

Macey joins a Pompey side who sit 15th in the table, having not won in 10 League One games since 22 October.

Mousinho's men face Exeter City at home on Saturday looking to end a run of four straight losses, in all competitions.

Pompey's other January signing was defender Ryley Towler from Bristol City a fortnight ago.

