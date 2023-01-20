Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Dale Taylor (right) scored in the FA Youth Cup semi-final to send Nottingham Forest to the final

Burton Albion have signed striker Dale Taylor from Premier League club Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old, who came through Forest's youth ranks, made his senior debut coming off the bench in their 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Grimsby Town earlier this season.

"We watched him a lot at Forest Under-23's and he always stood out - he fits the way we like to play," Brewers boss Dino Maamria told the club website. external-link

"We believe he can add that threat going forward and can be a good addition for us."

Taylor made his senior debut for Northern Ireland in a World Cup qualifier in 2021.

"It's going to be tough and senior football will be different but hopefully I can keep up the scoring this season," he said.

"Playing in League One is a great opportunity to gain experience of men's football and I can't wait to get started."

Burton Albion are in the League One relegation zone and travel to Lincoln City on Saturday.