Laura McAllister is Professor of Public Policy at Cardiff University

Laura McAllister has the Football Association of Wales' (FAW) backing in her quest for a place on Uefa's executive committee.

The former Wales captain's bid comes after narrowly losing an election to be Uefa's representative for women on Fifa's ruling council in April 2021.

McAllister's latest election attempt will take place on Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at Uefa's gathering in Lisbon.

The FAW said it was "pleased" to support McAllister.

She will need to win votes from delegates of Uefa's 55 member associations in Portugal's capital and if successful would be the first Welsh person to do so.

In 2021 McAllister lost the vote in Montreux 33-22 to Italy's Evelina Christillin, who held the Fifa role in the previous term.

It was her second attempt at securing a place on the world governing body.

She was denied the chance to stand in 2016 by an 80-year-old rule which blocked a British candidate from standing for election.

All four British football associations had supported McAllister's bid to become Uefa's female delegate on the Fifa Council.

She is deputy chairperson of Uefa women's football committee and a member of its working group on gender equality.