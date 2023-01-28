Middlesbrough v Watford

MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00WatfordWatford
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|28
|18
|8
|2
|55
|26
|29
|62
|2
|Sheff Utd
|28
|17
|6
|5
|48
|24
|24
|57
|3
|Watford
|28
|12
|8
|8
|34
|29
|5
|44
|4
|Blackburn
|28
|14
|1
|13
|31
|35
|-4
|43
|5
|Norwich
|28
|12
|6
|10
|40
|31
|9
|42
|6
|Middlesbrough
|28
|12
|6
|10
|42
|35
|7
|42
|7
|Luton
|27
|11
|9
|7
|35
|29
|6
|42
|8
|Millwall
|27
|12
|6
|9
|33
|27
|6
|42
|9
|Sunderland
|28
|11
|8
|9
|41
|32
|9
|41
|10
|West Brom
|28
|11
|8
|9
|38
|30
|8
|41
|11
|Preston
|28
|11
|7
|10
|26
|31
|-5
|40
|12
|Swansea
|28
|10
|9
|9
|40
|38
|2
|39
|13
|QPR
|28
|10
|8
|10
|31
|34
|-3
|38
|14
|Reading
|28
|11
|4
|13
|31
|42
|-11
|37
|15
|Coventry
|27
|9
|8
|10
|29
|31
|-2
|35
|16
|Hull
|28
|9
|7
|12
|33
|44
|-11
|34
|17
|Bristol City
|28
|8
|9
|11
|37
|38
|-1
|33
|18
|Stoke
|28
|9
|6
|13
|33
|37
|-4
|33
|19
|Birmingham
|28
|8
|8
|12
|30
|35
|-5
|32
|20
|Rotherham
|28
|7
|10
|11
|33
|40
|-7
|31
|21
|Cardiff
|28
|7
|8
|13
|21
|31
|-10
|29
|22
|Huddersfield
|26
|7
|5
|14
|25
|33
|-8
|26
|23
|Blackpool
|27
|6
|8
|13
|28
|40
|-12
|26
|24
|Wigan
|28
|6
|7
|15
|27
|49
|-22
|25
