Match ends, Luton Town 1, Cardiff City 0.
Sabri Lamouchi's first game as Cardiff boss ended in defeat as Elijah Adebayo scored a late winner to move Luton into the Championship play-off places.
Adebayo made amends after Ryan Allsop looked to have earned Cardiff a point by saving Adebayo's tame penalty after Cedric Kipre's handball.
Cardiff are winless in 12 games and only three points above the relegation zone having not won since 5 November.
They came closest to a goal when Callum Robinson struck the crossbar early on.
Cardiff's relegation worries only deepened with defeat at Kenilworth Road as they remain 21st, while Luton rise to fifth.
This was a high stakes contest for both sides with former France international Lamouchi the third new face in the Cardiff dug-out this season, following Steve Morison and Mark Hudson who have both been sacked in what has been a hugely disappointing season for the Bluebirds.
However, Cardiff have enjoyed a fine recent record at Kenilworth Road, winning their last three visits and unbeaten in five, though the Hatters were victorious when the sides met in August in south Wales.
Lamouchi made four changes as he selected his first Cardiff XI, while Leeds' Cody Drameh made his Hatters debut against Cardiff, whom he played for on loan last season.
Cardiff, hampered by a transfer embargo for much of the January transfer window were still trying to sign players as this contest kicked-off, ill-timed from their perspective as they looked to bolster the lowest scoring side in the Championship with a loan acquisition or two.
The Bluebirds have now scored just 21 goals in 29 league games and the two sides directly below them have played two games fewer than Cardiff.
- Transfer deadline day as it happened
- Luton secure Marvelous Nakamba loan from Aston Villa
- Cardiff target Midtjylland striker Sory Kaba
The shot-shy Bluebirds came closest to an early opening goal, but Callum Robinson's swerving 25-yard effort crashed back off the crossbar.
Luton looked the more threatening side despite two efforts from Cardiff's Sheyi Ojo, but they failed to test Cardiff with Adebayo's header their only effort on target in a first half that lacked spark.
The hosts came close after the break with Cauley Woodrow firing over after Drameh's astute cross, but Cardiff also threatened as Luton goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was forced into a sprawling save to deny Ojo.
A game of few chances looked set to swing in Luton's favour after Kipre's handball, but Allsop's super save preserved parity.
However, the Hatters found a winner on 88 minutes as Alfie Doughty's deflected cross found Adebayo who found the net with a close-range header to lift Luton into the play-off places.
Luton boss Rob Edwards said:
"It's a really good win, a really difficult game.
"Sabri is new in and it's always difficult to go up against a new manager, a really experienced coach, good coach, who had a bit of time to get to work with them as well.
"It was going to be really hard to break them down, we knew that.
"We did create chances and half-chances and almost moments, lots of crosses, and then missed a penalty. You start to think maybe it's not our night, but I'm delighted for Eli."
Cardiff boss Sabri Lamouchi said:
"We tried to put one plan. We didn't start very, very well, I saw the team losing a lot of simple things - control, passes, duels as well in the beginning, and even at the end.
"I don't know if we deserved even this result because the team (fought) right until the end, but in the small details we were not there.
"I don't want to say we controlled Luton, but we disturbed Luton.
"Unfortunately, offensively we didn't believe we can do better, so step by step, we will try to do it."
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 34Horvath
- 16Burke
- 4Lockyer
- 29Bell
- 2DramehSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 69'minutes
- 18Clark
- 17Mpanzu
- 45DoughtyBooked at 49mins
- 10WoodrowSubstituted forBerryat 69'minutes
- 9MorrisBooked at 90mins
- 11AdebayoBooked at 58mins
Substitutes
- 8Berry
- 20Watson
- 22Campbell
- 23Onyedinma
- 24Walton
- 28Thorpe
- 32Osho
Cardiff
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Allsop
- 38Ng
- 23Kipré
- 5McGuinnessBooked at 90mins
- 26Simpson
- 8RallsBooked at 45minsSubstituted forColwillat 77'minutes
- 19Sawyers
- 6Wintle
- 10Ojo
- 47Robinson
- 29M HarrisSubstituted forPhilogeneat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Etete
- 21Alnwick
- 25Philogene
- 27Colwill
- 35Rinomhota
- 39Davies
- 44Benjamin
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 9,031
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home13
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Carlton Morris (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, Cardiff City 0.
Post update
Foul by Carlton Morris (Luton Town).
Post update
Romaine Sawyers (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Allsop following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town).
Post update
Jaden Philogene (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Perry Ng (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Carlton Morris (Luton Town).
Post update
Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1, Cardiff City 0. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfie Doughty with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlton Morris.
Post update
Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).
Post update
Jack Simpson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Romaine Sawyers.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.
Post update
Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town).
Post update
Ryan Wintle (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
“Luton just look like they're there for the taking. If Cardiff can put an attacking move together and show a bit of clinical edge.
I just don't see this Luton team scoring a goal.”
Seconds later the mighty Hatters score the winner. Justice done as Cardiff were awful, and his biased commenting got what it warranted as well…
Best wishes to Harry Cornick. One of my favourites over the last few years who entertained, frustrated at times, but always gave us his all.
Cheers to the BBC for the coverage; 2 experts, both Welsh internationals, told us that Cardiff were "slick" and "dangerous" & Luton "never looked like scoring" So much for balanced coverage, do you not know of any ex-Luton players who can hold a mike?
A bit of handbags at final whistle but glad that Adi got his goal. His penalty was a bit mis-hit so I was glad that he didn't drop his head.
COYH
Well done the hatters.
What is it with refs whe seem reluctant to sho reds to Cardiff opponents. Madine does a leg breaker and it's a yellow. It is a disgrace.