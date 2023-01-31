Last updated on .From the section Championship

Luton completed a league double over Cardiff for the first time since the 1999-2000 season

Sabri Lamouchi's first game as Cardiff boss ended in defeat as Elijah Adebayo scored a late winner to move Luton into the Championship play-off places.

Adebayo made amends after Ryan Allsop looked to have earned Cardiff a point by saving Adebayo's tame penalty after Cedric Kipre's handball.

Cardiff are winless in 12 games and only three points above the relegation zone having not won since 5 November.

They came closest to a goal when Callum Robinson struck the crossbar early on.

Cardiff's relegation worries only deepened with defeat at Kenilworth Road as they remain 21st, while Luton rise to fifth.

This was a high stakes contest for both sides with former France international Lamouchi the third new face in the Cardiff dug-out this season, following Steve Morison and Mark Hudson who have both been sacked in what has been a hugely disappointing season for the Bluebirds.

However, Cardiff have enjoyed a fine recent record at Kenilworth Road, winning their last three visits and unbeaten in five, though the Hatters were victorious when the sides met in August in south Wales.

Lamouchi made four changes as he selected his first Cardiff XI, while Leeds' Cody Drameh made his Hatters debut against Cardiff, whom he played for on loan last season.

Cardiff, hampered by a transfer embargo for much of the January transfer window were still trying to sign players as this contest kicked-off, ill-timed from their perspective as they looked to bolster the lowest scoring side in the Championship with a loan acquisition or two.

The Bluebirds have now scored just 21 goals in 29 league games and the two sides directly below them have played two games fewer than Cardiff.

The shot-shy Bluebirds came closest to an early opening goal, but Callum Robinson's swerving 25-yard effort crashed back off the crossbar.

Luton looked the more threatening side despite two efforts from Cardiff's Sheyi Ojo, but they failed to test Cardiff with Adebayo's header their only effort on target in a first half that lacked spark.

The hosts came close after the break with Cauley Woodrow firing over after Drameh's astute cross, but Cardiff also threatened as Luton goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was forced into a sprawling save to deny Ojo.

A game of few chances looked set to swing in Luton's favour after Kipre's handball, but Allsop's super save preserved parity.

However, the Hatters found a winner on 88 minutes as Alfie Doughty's deflected cross found Adebayo who found the net with a close-range header to lift Luton into the play-off places.

Luton boss Rob Edwards said:

"It's a really good win, a really difficult game.

"Sabri is new in and it's always difficult to go up against a new manager, a really experienced coach, good coach, who had a bit of time to get to work with them as well.

"It was going to be really hard to break them down, we knew that.

"We did create chances and half-chances and almost moments, lots of crosses, and then missed a penalty. You start to think maybe it's not our night, but I'm delighted for Eli."

Cardiff boss Sabri Lamouchi said:

"We tried to put one plan. We didn't start very, very well, I saw the team losing a lot of simple things - control, passes, duels as well in the beginning, and even at the end.

"I don't know if we deserved even this result because the team (fought) right until the end, but in the small details we were not there.

"I don't want to say we controlled Luton, but we disturbed Luton.

"Unfortunately, offensively we didn't believe we can do better, so step by step, we will try to do it."