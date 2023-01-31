Close menu
Championship
LutonLuton Town1CardiffCardiff City0

Luton Town 1-0 Cardiff City: Elijah Adebayo lifts Luton into the play-off places

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments130

Ryan Allsop saves Luton's penalty
Luton completed a league double over Cardiff for the first time since the 1999-2000 season

Sabri Lamouchi's first game as Cardiff boss ended in defeat as Elijah Adebayo scored a late winner to move Luton into the Championship play-off places.

Adebayo made amends after Ryan Allsop looked to have earned Cardiff a point by saving Adebayo's tame penalty after Cedric Kipre's handball.

Cardiff are winless in 12 games and only three points above the relegation zone having not won since 5 November.

They came closest to a goal when Callum Robinson struck the crossbar early on.

Cardiff's relegation worries only deepened with defeat at Kenilworth Road as they remain 21st, while Luton rise to fifth.

This was a high stakes contest for both sides with former France international Lamouchi the third new face in the Cardiff dug-out this season, following Steve Morison and Mark Hudson who have both been sacked in what has been a hugely disappointing season for the Bluebirds.

However, Cardiff have enjoyed a fine recent record at Kenilworth Road, winning their last three visits and unbeaten in five, though the Hatters were victorious when the sides met in August in south Wales.

Lamouchi made four changes as he selected his first Cardiff XI, while Leeds' Cody Drameh made his Hatters debut against Cardiff, whom he played for on loan last season.

Cardiff, hampered by a transfer embargo for much of the January transfer window were still trying to sign players as this contest kicked-off, ill-timed from their perspective as they looked to bolster the lowest scoring side in the Championship with a loan acquisition or two.

The Bluebirds have now scored just 21 goals in 29 league games and the two sides directly below them have played two games fewer than Cardiff.

The shot-shy Bluebirds came closest to an early opening goal, but Callum Robinson's swerving 25-yard effort crashed back off the crossbar.

Luton looked the more threatening side despite two efforts from Cardiff's Sheyi Ojo, but they failed to test Cardiff with Adebayo's header their only effort on target in a first half that lacked spark.

The hosts came close after the break with Cauley Woodrow firing over after Drameh's astute cross, but Cardiff also threatened as Luton goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was forced into a sprawling save to deny Ojo.

A game of few chances looked set to swing in Luton's favour after Kipre's handball, but Allsop's super save preserved parity.

However, the Hatters found a winner on 88 minutes as Alfie Doughty's deflected cross found Adebayo who found the net with a close-range header to lift Luton into the play-off places.

Luton boss Rob Edwards said:

"It's a really good win, a really difficult game.

"Sabri is new in and it's always difficult to go up against a new manager, a really experienced coach, good coach, who had a bit of time to get to work with them as well.

"It was going to be really hard to break them down, we knew that.

"We did create chances and half-chances and almost moments, lots of crosses, and then missed a penalty. You start to think maybe it's not our night, but I'm delighted for Eli."

Cardiff boss Sabri Lamouchi said:

"We tried to put one plan. We didn't start very, very well, I saw the team losing a lot of simple things - control, passes, duels as well in the beginning, and even at the end.

"I don't know if we deserved even this result because the team (fought) right until the end, but in the small details we were not there.

"I don't want to say we controlled Luton, but we disturbed Luton.

"Unfortunately, offensively we didn't believe we can do better, so step by step, we will try to do it."

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 34Horvath
  • 16Burke
  • 4Lockyer
  • 29Bell
  • 2DramehSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 69'minutes
  • 18Clark
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 45DoughtyBooked at 49mins
  • 10WoodrowSubstituted forBerryat 69'minutes
  • 9MorrisBooked at 90mins
  • 11AdebayoBooked at 58mins

Substitutes

  • 8Berry
  • 20Watson
  • 22Campbell
  • 23Onyedinma
  • 24Walton
  • 28Thorpe
  • 32Osho

Cardiff

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Allsop
  • 38Ng
  • 23Kipré
  • 5McGuinnessBooked at 90mins
  • 26Simpson
  • 8RallsBooked at 45minsSubstituted forColwillat 77'minutes
  • 19Sawyers
  • 6Wintle
  • 10Ojo
  • 47Robinson
  • 29M HarrisSubstituted forPhilogeneat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Etete
  • 21Alnwick
  • 25Philogene
  • 27Colwill
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 39Davies
  • 44Benjamin
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
9,031

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home13
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Luton Town 1, Cardiff City 0.

  2. Booking

    Carlton Morris (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Booking

    Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, Cardiff City 0.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Carlton Morris (Luton Town).

  6. Post update

    Romaine Sawyers (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Allsop following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town).

  9. Post update

    Jaden Philogene (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Perry Ng (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Carlton Morris (Luton Town).

  12. Post update

    Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 1, Cardiff City 0. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfie Doughty with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlton Morris.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).

  16. Post update

    Jack Simpson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Romaine Sawyers.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town).

  20. Post update

    Ryan Wintle (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

130 comments

  • Comment posted by Carole and Will, at 23:45 31 Jan

    Thank you Danny Gabidon for this insightful comment:

    “Luton just look like they're there for the taking. If Cardiff can put an attacking move together and show a bit of clinical edge.
    I just don't see this Luton team scoring a goal.”

    Seconds later the mighty Hatters score the winner. Justice done as Cardiff were awful, and his biased commenting got what it warranted as well…

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, at 23:52 31 Jan

      KwikGetaway replied:
      Yes, I noticed that when I was reading the transfer updates. BBC always seem biased when they come here.

  • Comment posted by HH, at 23:54 31 Jan

    A hard fought 3 points tonight against a dogged Cardiff.

    Best wishes to Harry Cornick. One of my favourites over the last few years who entertained, frustrated at times, but always gave us his all.

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, at 00:04 1 Feb

      KwikGetaway replied:
      We've done a good bit of business with the players coming in. I would be interested to know how much we got for Harry and James Bree. But we have made some great additions.

  • Comment posted by NotSingingAnymore, at 09:02 1 Feb

    Great result against an organised Cardiff defence. Dunno why we're struggling at home this season, if we could sort it out we'd be real contenders.

    Cheers to the BBC for the coverage; 2 experts, both Welsh internationals, told us that Cardiff were "slick" and "dangerous" & Luton "never looked like scoring" So much for balanced coverage, do you not know of any ex-Luton players who can hold a mike?

    • Reply posted by michael Ings, at 10:14 1 Feb

      michael Ings replied:
      Organised Cardiff defence? Our left back, Simpson, had the worst game that I can remember. Cody must have been laughing his socks off last night😂

  • Comment posted by Adam, at 23:55 31 Jan

    Fantastic result for us Luton fans. 4th and with a game in hand on Brough. Got to feel a bit for Cardiff you played well. Play like that the rest of the season you should be fine - best of luck.

    • Reply posted by Andrew8923, at 00:29 1 Feb

      Andrew8923 replied:
      I doubt it if they are to remain in the playoffs but not to get promoted to the Premier League. Next season could be more challenging for them.

  • Comment posted by ianH, at 08:43 1 Feb

    Luton continue to amaze me and many others I think! Fantastic to see and I guess a great deal of that is a togetherness of the whole club driving them forwards. It's not all about the money is it? That is the toughest league in the world, apart from the top two funded by prem cash.!!

    • Reply posted by Andy M, at 10:48 1 Feb

      Andy M replied:
      We are a club in the truest sense. I cannot think of another club at our level who have the spirit and determination to succeed as we do. Our management model is second to none; our transfer policy sensible and within our means and our on-field play usually entertaining but we also "win ugly" when we need to. We're a club on the up and invite everyone to join us on our fabulous journey :-)

      COYH!

  • Comment posted by KwikGetaway, at 23:51 31 Jan

    Drameh very impressive, we were certainly in control in the centre of the park. Noticeable that Harry Cornick wasn't included in the squad and I was checking all day to see if he'd gone. He's moved to Bristol City. Some interesting additions in too.
    A bit of handbags at final whistle but glad that Adi got his goal. His penalty was a bit mis-hit so I was glad that he didn't drop his head.

    • Reply posted by pippykeane , at 04:10 1 Feb

      pippykeane replied:
      Drameh will be a gem for you guys he was our player of the season last year would have loved to have had him back

  • Comment posted by Court road, at 23:41 31 Jan

    Cardiff are in deep trouble, that's an understatement. Good luck to Wrexham I have a horrible feeling we may pass you on your journey.

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, at 23:54 31 Jan

      KwikGetaway replied:
      Cardiff defended well and were a little unlucky. Maybe lacked a bit of teeth up front, but I can still see them surviving. Just have to hope other results go your way.

  • Comment posted by Harefield Hornet, at 00:44 1 Feb

    Hatters doing well fair play - just like the old days - better than when you were languishing about 3 or 4 leagues below !

    • Reply posted by AndrewJG_23, at 02:44 1 Feb

      AndrewJG_23 replied:
      You know that Watford and Luton Town hate each other. Always have been.

  • Comment posted by Steve, at 11:46 1 Feb

    Cardiff looking like relegation foder, won't be long before Wrexham is their derby game not Swansea.

    • Reply posted by felixstowe_jak, at 19:04 1 Feb

      felixstowe_jak replied:
      More like Newport they are a lot nearer.

  • Comment posted by Andy M, at 10:41 1 Feb

    Another battling performance from the Town. The "never say die" attitude of this group of player takes my breath away at times. Many teams would have folded after that (awful!) penalty miss, but not the Hatters. Adversity makes us stronger, which why we survived dropping into non-league and are now rising phoenix-like to the verge of Premier League status. It's a great time to be a LTFC fan.

    COYH

  • Comment posted by BTJ, at 07:58 1 Feb

    The money spent in the PL transfer window is a stain on football. The £107m spent on Chelsea's Fernández alone would finance teams like Luton, Blackpool & Huddersfield for years. Luton sit in 4th place with a team of loanees & bargain basement players.

    • Reply posted by Zom Xom, at 08:12 1 Feb

      Zom Xom replied:
      I feel as strongly about it as you. The distribution of money in the game benefits only the cream of the crop. And once they have that money, it would be like asking Tesco to support local corner shops. Not gonna happen.

  • Comment posted by DjMILLS, at 05:42 1 Feb

    Big win for the hatters tonight. Tough game, bluebirds defended well. Cardiff need to start finding the net again.

  • Comment posted by KR, at 23:42 31 Jan

    Oh dear! League One beckoning for Cardiff.

    • Reply posted by AndrewJG_23, at 00:22 1 Feb

      AndrewJG_23 replied:
      Yep they truly are doomed this season.

  • Comment posted by Nafs Asp, at 08:14 1 Feb

    10 years ago today... team still celebrating previous Saturday's win at Carrow Road to knock Norwich out of FA Cup, tomorrow we lose 0-1 at Barrow to sit 8th in Conference. How times have changed.

  • Comment posted by badger, at 23:40 31 Jan

    Ahead of tinpot Norwich.

    Well done the hatters.

    • Reply posted by AndrewJG_23, at 00:19 1 Feb

      AndrewJG_23 replied:
      I bet you want Luton Town in the Premier League. Sounds like you come from Ipswich.

  • Comment posted by Wolston27, at 23:39 31 Jan

    1st Comment - Come On You Hatters, great result, moving forward & above the veg-waving, trophyless muppets down the road

    • Reply posted by Zom Xom, at 08:17 1 Feb

      Zom Xom replied:
      Another fantastic season for you. Keep going Hatters.

  • Comment posted by Gigsaw Soljier5, at 05:57 1 Feb

    lutton to become first team to go from non leage to prem... people moan about small clubs.. which is ironic concidering all the people who were against Euro super leage (which is kinda what that was about but for europe :S

    • Reply posted by Muggins licence payer, at 06:08 1 Feb

      Muggins licence payer replied:
      Back in the 1970s Luton were a long established top tier club (League Division 1 which is now the premiership). Is is a story of riches to rags then back to riches. Used to watch them at Kenilworth Road.

  • Comment posted by Joe, at 07:09 1 Feb

    I’d much rather Luton up there rather than yo-yo clubs like Burnley, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Blackburn who only get promoted for the money and nothing else

    • Reply posted by TheDog, at 07:56 1 Feb

      TheDog replied:
      "Only get promoted for the money and nothing else"

      Take first prize for the daftest comment of the day.

  • Comment posted by Andrew8923, at 00:14 1 Feb

    If Luton Town were to get promoted to the Premier League next season. They would have to play their home games at MK Stadium in Milton Keynes because their current stadium at Kenilworth Road will not handle large amounts of away supporters.

    • Reply posted by Andrew8923, at 00:28 1 Feb

      Andrew8923 replied:
      Or will they be able to play at Northampton Town Sixfields 🤔

  • Comment posted by pr, at 06:39 1 Feb

    That's 3 games on trot that Cardiff opponents should have had a player sent off. The rules are if you put your hands to a players face it a sending off. Yet the scorer wraps his hands around NGs face, pulls him 5o floor and it's only a yellow.
    What is it with refs whe seem reluctant to sho reds to Cardiff opponents. Madine does a leg breaker and it's a yellow. It is a disgrace.

    • Reply posted by Illywhackerpundit, at 06:56 1 Feb

      Illywhackerpundit replied:
      Nig also slapped Adebayo around the head in an off-ball incident so both could have gone

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 31st January 2023

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Middlesbrough29136104435945
4Luton2812973629745
5Watford2912893431344
6Blackburn28141133135-443
7Norwich28126104031942
8Millwall2712693327642
9Sunderland2811894132941
10West Brom2811893830841
11Preston28117102631-540
12Swansea2810994038239
13Coventry28108103131038
14QPR29108113137-638
15Hull29107123644-837
16Reading28114133142-1137
17Bristol City2889113738-133
18Stoke2896133337-433
19Birmingham2888123035-532
20Rotherham28710113340-731
21Cardiff2978142132-1129
22Huddersfield2775152535-1026
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2867152749-2225
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC