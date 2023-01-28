Lincoln City v Cambridge United

Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00CambridgeCambridge United
Line-ups
Lincoln City
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rushworth
- 2Poole
- 15O'Connor
- 5Jackson
- 24Roughan
- 10Bishop
- 19Mândroiu
- 21Sørensen
- 11Shodipo
- 18House
- 27Diamond
Substitutes
- 3Boyes
- 4Montsma
- 6Sanders
- 7Vernam
- 22Eyoma
- 29Wright
- 32Makama
Cambridge
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Mitov
- 23Morrison
- 21Bennett
- 6Jones
- 28Bennett
- 4Digby
- 24McGrandles
- 7Brophy
- 27Worman
- 10Smith
- 9Ironside
Substitutes
- 2Williams
- 14Lankester
- 15Okedina
- 18Tracey
- 20Okenabirhie
- 25Mannion
- 26Knibbs
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
Match report will appear here