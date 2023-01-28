Close menu
Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00CambridgeCambridge United
Venue: LNER Stadium, England

Lincoln City v Cambridge United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Lincoln City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rushworth
  • 2Poole
  • 15O'Connor
  • 5Jackson
  • 24Roughan
  • 10Bishop
  • 19Mândroiu
  • 21Sørensen
  • 11Shodipo
  • 18House
  • 27Diamond

Substitutes

  • 3Boyes
  • 4Montsma
  • 6Sanders
  • 7Vernam
  • 22Eyoma
  • 29Wright
  • 32Makama

Cambridge

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Mitov
  • 23Morrison
  • 21Bennett
  • 6Jones
  • 28Bennett
  • 4Digby
  • 24McGrandles
  • 7Brophy
  • 27Worman
  • 10Smith
  • 9Ironside

Substitutes

  • 2Williams
  • 14Lankester
  • 15Okedina
  • 18Tracey
  • 20Okenabirhie
  • 25Mannion
  • 26Knibbs
Referee:
Peter Wright

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich28159453282554
4Derby27148540211950
5Bolton29148737231450
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Wycombe27125103527841
8Peterborough251221141311038
9Shrewsbury27115113330338
10Portsmouth2591063330337
11Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
12Oxford Utd2798103331235
13Exeter2798103939035
14Port Vale26105112836-835
15Charlton2781094138334
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood27611102930-129
18Cheltenham2684142334-1128
19MK Dons2774162538-1325
20Accrington2567122441-1725
21Morecambe2659122639-1324
22Cambridge2673162346-2324
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2856172353-3021
