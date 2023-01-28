Shrewsbury Town v Forest Green Rovers

ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Marosi
- 5Pennington
- 22Dunkley
- 33Flanagan
- 6Moore
- 7Winchester
- 3Leahy
- 26Shipley
- 20Bayliss
- 14Street
- 24Saydee
Substitutes
- 8Phillips
- 9Bowman
- 13Burgoyne
- 15Pyke
- 17Bennett
- 18Bloxham
- 30Barlow
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 31Doohan
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 5Casey
- 23Cooper
- 2O'Keeffe
- 4McGeouch
- 7Stevenson
- 12Robson
- 33Onyango
- 11Garrick
- 21Bakayoko
Substitutes
- 6Cargill
- 9Stevens
- 17McAllister
- 24Thomas
- 25Peart-Harris
- 28March
- 48Savage
- Referee:
- Andrew Kitchen
