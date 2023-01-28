Close menu
League One
PeterboroughPeterborough United0PortsmouthPortsmouth0

Peterborough United v Portsmouth

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Peterborough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Norris
  • 12Thompson
  • 6Kent
  • 4Edwards
  • 3Butler
  • 22Kyprianou
  • 8Taylor
  • 23Ward
  • 11Poku
  • 10Mason-Clark
  • 9Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 5Knight
  • 15Ogbeta
  • 16Burrows
  • 17Jones
  • 24Thompson
  • 26Randall
  • 28Blackmore

Portsmouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Macey
  • 2Swanson
  • 20Raggett
  • 34Towler
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 8Tunnicliffe
  • 7Pack
  • 23Thompson
  • 15Dale
  • 9Bishop
  • 19Scarlett

Substitutes

  • 3Hume
  • 10Pigott
  • 13Freeman
  • 18Hackett-Fairchild
  • 21Oluwayemi
  • 24Jacobs
  • 30Jewitt-White
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterboroughAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Dane Scarlett (Portsmouth).

  2. Post update

    Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich28159453282554
4Derby27148540211950
5Bolton29148737231450
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Wycombe27125103527841
8Peterborough261231141311039
9Shrewsbury28116113330339
10Portsmouth2691163330338
11Bristol Rovers28108104245-338
12Oxford Utd2899103331236
13Exeter2899103939036
14Port Vale27106112836-836
15Charlton2781094138334
16Lincoln City2661372430-631
17Fleetwood27611102930-129
18Cheltenham2785142334-1129
19MK Dons2875162538-1326
20Morecambe27510122639-1325
21Accrington2567122441-1725
22Cambridge2774162346-2325
23Burton2758143254-2223
24Forest Green2957172353-3022
View full League One table

