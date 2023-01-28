Close menu
League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic12:30BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: The Valley, England

Charlton Athletic v Bolton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Charlton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 28Clare
  • 24Inniss
  • 34Ness
  • 26Penney
  • 10Morgan
  • 4Dobson
  • 21Fraser
  • 17Rak-Sakyi
  • 8Bonne
  • 23Blackett-Taylor

Substitutes

  • 2S Sessegnon
  • 6O'Connell
  • 19Payne
  • 30Harness
  • 32Henry
  • 33Leaburn
  • 43Campbell

Bolton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 19Trafford
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 18Toal
  • 6Johnston
  • 16Morley
  • 22Dempsey
  • 21Bradley
  • 20Lee
  • 17Shoretire
  • 10Charles

Substitutes

  • 3John
  • 8Sheehan
  • 12Dixon
  • 23Isgrove
  • 27Williams
  • 29Adeboyejo
  • 35Jerome
Referee:
Carl Brook

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich28159453282554
4Derby27148540211950
5Bolton28138735221347
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Wycombe27125103527841
8Peterborough251221141311038
9Shrewsbury27115113330338
10Portsmouth2591063330337
11Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
12Oxford Utd2798103331235
13Exeter2798103939035
14Port Vale26105112836-835
15Charlton2681084036434
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood27611102930-129
18Cheltenham2684142334-1128
19MK Dons2774162538-1325
20Accrington2567122441-1725
21Morecambe2659122639-1324
22Cambridge2673162346-2324
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2856172353-3021
View full League One table

