League One
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00ExeterExeter City
Venue: Stadium mk, England

Milton Keynes Dons v Exeter City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

MK Dons

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Watson
  • 4Tucker
  • 33Jules
  • 21Harvie
  • 42Maghoma
  • 14Johnson
  • 28Devoy
  • 12Leko
  • 10Eisa
  • 24Kaikai

Substitutes

  • 6McEachran
  • 9Grigg
  • 16Grant
  • 20Burns
  • 22Lawrence
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 29Dean

Exeter

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 24Andrésson
  • 26Sweeney
  • 39Diabate
  • 5Hartridge
  • 2Caprice
  • 6Harper
  • 8Collins
  • 3Sparkes
  • 11White
  • 20Brown
  • 10Nombe

Substitutes

  • 7Mitchell
  • 9Stansfield
  • 14Aimson
  • 15Chauke
  • 16Kite
  • 22Lee
  • 27Grounds
Referee:
Andy Haines

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich28159453282554
4Derby27148540211950
5Bolton29148737231450
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Wycombe27125103527841
8Peterborough251221141311038
9Shrewsbury27115113330338
10Portsmouth2591063330337
11Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
12Oxford Utd2798103331235
13Exeter2798103939035
14Port Vale26105112836-835
15Charlton2781094138334
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood27611102930-129
18Cheltenham2684142334-1128
19MK Dons2774162538-1325
20Accrington2567122441-1725
21Morecambe2659122639-1324
22Cambridge2673162346-2324
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2856172353-3021
View full League One table

