League Two
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00StockportStockport County
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium, England

AFC Wimbledon v Stockport County

Line-ups

Wimbledon

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1Tzanev
  • 20Biler
  • 15Pearce
  • 30Kalambayi
  • 3Brown
  • 4Woodyard
  • 8Pell
  • 11Chislett
  • 18Little
  • 9Davison
  • 12Al-Hamadi

Substitutes

  • 2Gunter
  • 6Marsh
  • 7Janneh
  • 13Broome
  • 14Robinson
  • 26Currie
  • 28Pearson

Stockport

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4Wright
  • 5Byrne
  • 15Johnson
  • 3Knoyle
  • 8Camps
  • 18Croasdale
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 17Rydel
  • 14Collar
  • 19Wootton

Substitutes

  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 9Madden
  • 16Stretton
  • 25Jaros
  • 28MacDonald
  • 29Jennings
  • 31Lewis
Referee:
James Oldham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient27176436162057
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Northampton26137640281246
4Carlisle26129542261645
5Salford26126835251042
6Swindon2611873325841
7Bradford2611873125641
8Barrow26124103230240
9Mansfield2611693635139
10Stockport25115935231238
11Walsall2410773022837
12Doncaster25114103035-537
13Wimbledon269982928136
14Sutton United27106112735-836
15Tranmere269892823535
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Crewe247982028-830
18Colchester2876152736-927
19Newport2668122430-626
20Harrogate2566133240-824
21Crawley2457122639-1322
22Hartlepool2757152750-2322
23Gillingham2548131128-1720
24Rochdale2755172241-1920
View full League Two table

