League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium, England

Harrogate Town v Sutton United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Jameson
  • 15O'Connor
  • 34Eastman
  • 3Mattock
  • 14Sims
  • 7Thomson
  • 6Burrell
  • 16Pattison
  • 33Foulds
  • 29Armstrong
  • 12Folarin

Substitutes

  • 1Oxley
  • 4Falkingham
  • 9Grant
  • 18Muldoon
  • 20Ramsay
  • 23McArdle
  • 28Daly

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rose
  • 22Kizzi
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 6John
  • 24Milsom
  • 16Ajiboye
  • 8Smith
  • 15Eastmond
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 9Bugiel
  • 25Wilson

Substitutes

  • 3Hart
  • 7Boldewijn
  • 10Beautyman
  • 27Kouassi
  • 33Angol
  • 34Ward
  • 35Dennis
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient27176436162057
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Northampton26137640281246
4Carlisle26129542261645
5Salford26126835251042
6Swindon2611873325841
7Bradford2611873125641
8Barrow26124103230240
9Mansfield2611693635139
10Stockport25115935231238
11Walsall2410773022837
12Doncaster25114103035-537
13Wimbledon269982928136
14Sutton United27106112735-836
15Tranmere269892823535
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Crewe247982028-830
18Colchester2876152736-927
19Newport2668122430-626
20Harrogate2566133240-824
21Crawley2457122639-1322
22Hartlepool2757152750-2322
23Gillingham2548131128-1720
24Rochdale2755172241-1920
View full League Two table

