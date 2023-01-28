Mansfield Town v Doncaster Rovers

MansfieldMansfield Town15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Line-ups
Mansfield
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Flinders
- 24Kilgour
- 4Hewitt
- 14Perch
- 12Johnson
- 20Reed
- 44Boateng
- 16Quinn
- 3McLaughlin
- 7Akins
- 18Oates
Substitutes
- 6Harbottle
- 8O Clarke
- 9Bowery
- 11Johnson
- 17Wallace
- 23Mason
- 26Swan
Doncaster
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Mitchell
- 6Williams
- 4Anderson
- 18Nelson
- 19Seaman
- 14Biggins
- 33Close
- 3Maxwell
- 7Molyneux
- 9Miller
- 21Hurst
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 5Olowu
- 13Jones
- 16Barlow
- 20Miller
- 23Lakin
- 31Lavery
- Referee:
- Thomas Parsons
Match report will appear here