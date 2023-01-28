Close menu
League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers0Leyton OrientLeyton Orient0

Tranmere Rovers v Leyton Orient

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Hewelt
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 5Davies
  • 14Turnbull
  • 3Bristow
  • 11Hawkes
  • 6Merrie
  • 4O'Connor
  • 7Morris
  • 26Saunders
  • 10Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 13Murphy
  • 18Jameson
  • 19Chalmers
  • 20Walker
  • 22Lewis
  • 25Mumbongo
  • 27Burton

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 32Hunt
  • 19Beckles
  • 33McCart
  • 2James
  • 18Pratley
  • 17Lyden
  • 11Archibald
  • 14Moncur
  • 34Sadlier
  • 23Kelman

Substitutes

  • 6Thompson
  • 7Smyth
  • 8Clay
  • 9Smith
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 27Byrne
  • 43Turns
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient28177436162058
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Northampton27138640281247
4Carlisle271210542261646
5Swindon2712873425944
6Salford27127835251043
7Mansfield2712693735242
8Bradford2611873125641
9Barrow27125103230241
10Stockport26116935231239
11Walsall2410773022837
12Wimbledon2791082928137
13Doncaster26114113036-637
14Sutton United28107112735-837
15Tranmere279992823536
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Crewe247982028-830
18Colchester2977152736-928
19Newport2668122430-626
20Harrogate2667133240-825
21Crawley2558122639-1323
22Hartlepool2858152750-2323
23Rochdale2856172241-1921
24Gillingham2648141129-1820
View full League Two table

