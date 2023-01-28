Dagenham & Redbridge v Yeovil Town

Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00YeovilYeovil Town
Line-ups
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Justham
- 2Hare
- 21Longe-King
- 8Sagaf
- 16Phipps
- 19Ling
- 4Rance
- 12Robinson
- 11Weston
- 7Walker
- 24Morias
Substitutes
- 3Johnson
- 5Onariase
- 9McCallum
- 23Ibie
- 42Taylor
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 2Williams
- 32Staunton
- 7Worthington
- 3Reckord
- 26Bevan
- 24Cooper
- 30Clarke
- 27Oluwabori
- 10Maguire-Drew
- 11Young
Substitutes
- 6Richards-Everton
- 8D'Ath
- 9Fisher
- 19Wakefield
- 39Agbaje
- Referee:
- Alan Dale
Match details to follow.