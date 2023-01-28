Close menu
National League
Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00YeovilYeovil Town
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium, England

Dagenham & Redbridge v Yeovil Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 2Hare
  • 21Longe-King
  • 8Sagaf
  • 16Phipps
  • 19Ling
  • 4Rance
  • 12Robinson
  • 11Weston
  • 7Walker
  • 24Morias

Substitutes

  • 3Johnson
  • 5Onariase
  • 9McCallum
  • 23Ibie
  • 42Taylor

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 2Williams
  • 32Staunton
  • 7Worthington
  • 3Reckord
  • 26Bevan
  • 24Cooper
  • 30Clarke
  • 27Oluwabori
  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 11Young

Substitutes

  • 6Richards-Everton
  • 8D'Ath
  • 9Fisher
  • 19Wakefield
  • 39Agbaje
Referee:
Alan Dale

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27205270234765
2Notts County27188169254462
3Chesterfield24164450272352
4Woking26164647252252
5Barnet2412574441341
6Bromley2710984035539
7Dag & Red2511684039139
8Southend25108733211238
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham279994048-836
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14Aldershot28103153947-833
15York2788113232032
16Halifax2695122433-932
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2576123240-827
21Gateshead26410123144-1322
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Scunthorpe2857163355-2222
24Maidstone United2956183365-3221
View full National League table

