National League
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00BromleyBromley
Venue: Glanford Park, England

Scunthorpe United v Bromley

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-5-1

  • 16Foster
  • 2Ogle
  • 3O'Malley
  • 19Butterfield
  • 15Taft
  • 6Boyce
  • 4Whitehouse
  • 8Beestin
  • 30Pugh
  • 23Daniel
  • 20Wilson

Substitutes

  • 7Feeney
  • 10Hallam
  • 12Rowe
  • 28Gallimore
  • 39Sellars-Fleming

Bromley

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Charles-Cook
  • 21Vennings
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 23Topalloj
  • 18Whitely
  • 35Fisher
  • 17Webster
  • 4Bingham
  • 9Cheek
  • 11Dennis
  • 32Krauhaus

Substitutes

  • 2Reynolds
  • 10Marriott
  • 12Kendall
  • 19Forster
  • 20Arthurs
Referee:
Ruebyn Ricardo

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27205270234765
2Notts County27188169254462
3Chesterfield24164450272352
4Woking26164647252252
5Barnet2412574441341
6Bromley2710984035539
7Dag & Red2511684039139
8Southend25108733211238
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham279994048-836
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14Aldershot28103153947-833
15York2788113232032
16Halifax2695122433-932
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2576123240-827
21Gateshead26410123144-1322
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Scunthorpe2857163355-2222
24Maidstone United2956183365-3221
