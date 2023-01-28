Close menu
National League
AltrinchamAltrincham15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Venue: J. Davidson Stadium, England

Altrincham v Boreham Wood

Line-ups

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Byrne
  • 2Jones
  • 4Marriott
  • 16Conn-Clarke
  • 8Lundstram
  • 6Baines
  • 9Hulme
  • 26Jones
  • 33Kaja
  • 34Welch-Hayes

Substitutes

  • 10Osborne
  • 18Pringle
  • 21Gould
  • 28Oyedele
  • 30Dinanga

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 5Evans
  • 15Lewis
  • 8Broadbent
  • 7Rees
  • 9Ndlovu
  • 17Payne
  • 19Esteves Sousa
  • 25Bush
  • 26Agbontohoma

Substitutes

  • 4Ricketts
  • 10Marsh
  • 11Newton
  • 18Williams
  • 20Brunt
Referee:
Gareth Rhodes

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27205270234765
2Notts County27188169254462
3Chesterfield24164450272352
4Woking26164647252252
5Barnet2412574441341
6Bromley2710984035539
7Dag & Red2511684039139
8Southend25108733211238
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham279994048-836
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14Aldershot28103153947-833
15York2788113232032
16Halifax2695122433-932
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2576123240-827
21Gateshead26410123144-1322
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Scunthorpe2857163355-2222
24Maidstone United2956183365-3221
View full National League table

