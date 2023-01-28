Close menu
Scottish League One
FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh15:00FalkirkFalkirk
Venue: Meadowbank Stadium

FC Edinburgh v Falkirk

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline20136132112145
2Falkirk20115442231938
3FC Edinburgh22122843321138
4Alloa21105639291035
5Airdrieonians219664031933
6Montrose229673127433
7Kelty Hearts2284102330-728
8Queen of Sth2275103437-326
9Peterhead2225151152-4111
10Clyde2224162447-2310
