Arnaut Danjuma: Tottenham sign Villarreal and Netherlands forward on loan

Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Arnaut Danjuma
Arnaut Danjuma has won six caps for the Netherlands

Tottenham have signed Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old becomes their first signing of the January transfer window, and had been expected to join Everton before Spurs made a late move.

Danjuma played for Bournemouth from 2019 to 2021, scoring 17 goals in 52 games before moving to La Liga.

He has six caps, scoring two goals, but did not make the Netherlands squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Danjuma played a key role in Villarreal's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, scoring 16 goals in all competitions for the Spanish club.

He appeared to have agreed terms with Everton over the weekend, but before he could sign his contract Tottenham made their move.

His arrival adds to Spurs' attacking options alongside Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Lucas Moura.

Antonio Conte's side are fifth in the Premier League and moved within three points of the top four with a 1-0 win at Fulham on Monday.

157 comments

  • Comment posted by dannyomagh, today at 15:28

    Daniel Levy is that tight, he let Everton do the medical

    • Reply posted by silverstoat, today at 15:32

      silverstoat replied:
      🙂

  • Comment posted by fillyerboots, today at 15:03

    Danjumad if you do, Danjumad if you don't.........

  • Comment posted by jenks84, today at 14:47

    Why???? Seriously who is solely responsible for our signings!!??? We need keeper and new back line apart from Romero. Joke signing and won't see much game time! Sorry Everton as you could have used him

    • Reply posted by CADDES, today at 14:50

      CADDES replied:
      We do need depth here, most games this season we've only had 1 attacking player on the bench. Hopefully we get Porro and also heard we may be in for Skriniar

  • Comment posted by AFCWdon, today at 15:06

    Dutch press reporting that it was Lampard that convinced Danjuma to sign for Everton so once he was gone there wasn't a whole lot underpin that decision. He's a good player and I wish him well

    • Reply posted by Miler1878, today at 15:39

      Miler1878 replied:
      He must be pretty dull if he couldn't see Frank getting sacked

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 15:25

    Spurs sell a really good Dutch forward then proceed to sign a less good Dutch forward.

  • Comment posted by Adamk, today at 15:10

    Why would you join a team that has just sacked the manager, if you’re not in the new managers plans then you don’t stand a chance. Plus he can see or read the mess Everton are in. We have our troubles at spurs but with injuries/form dips we have at the moment he stands a chance.

  • Comment posted by maxrodon, today at 15:20

    FINALLY, someone you can use to keep the bench warm. With the energy costs rocketing, it's outside the box thinking there. Give Levy the credit he deserves when the credit is due.

    • Reply posted by See the truth, today at 15:29

      See the truth replied:
      😂

  • Comment posted by coldozer, today at 15:07

    The comedy club that is Everton aren't happy!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:42

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They never used to be a comedy club. What happened

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 14:49

    We surely need a better definition of News and certainly BREAKING News.

    This is just something that has happened.

    What next...

    BREAKING News... Conte decides to have pasta for lunch. He was heard saying "(I) had cous-cous for lunch yesterday and didn't want it two days on the trot."

    • Reply posted by AW, today at 15:05

      AW replied:
      Are you alright?

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 15:50

    He can sit in the stands with Spence & fall asleep like the rest of us watching Contes Spurs

    • Reply posted by Quiverbow, today at 15:54

      Quiverbow replied:
      But more money than Everton would have paid for doing a fraction of the work.

  • Comment posted by Redallover, today at 14:55

    Everton busy deleting photos taken of him in Everton kit after his medical there a few days ago! Not someone you’d want to rely on!

    • Reply posted by Mozdog9, today at 15:12

      Mozdog9 replied:
      He relied on the manager being there maybe

  • Comment posted by OldRedDave, today at 14:55

    He obviously eventually checked the PL table.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:38

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Shame that the page was not upside down

  • Comment posted by hywelsycharth, today at 15:27

    If he's broken a promise to EFC then we are better off without him

    • Reply posted by Quiverbow, today at 15:31

      Quiverbow replied:
      You can imagine him having a hissy fit when told he isn't playing that day.

  • Comment posted by go green go broke, today at 15:05

    I guess he prefers bench warming to a relegation struggle.

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 15:01

    A very Spursy signing...one that leaves you a bit ' meh '

    • Reply posted by Hakan, today at 15:42

      Hakan replied:
      Like Kulu and Benta?

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 14:53

    So how do you feel everton fans?! Must be a real kick in the teeth! Didnt he pass his medical at everton?!

    • Reply posted by queeny, today at 14:57

      queeny replied:
      I doubt they've got any teeth left with all the kicks they've been taking.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 14:53

    Hopefully will make an impact .. given chance.

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 15:20

    21 goals conceded in last 11 games and Levy solves the problem by signing a striker. Beggars belief

    • Reply posted by ViralSyn, today at 15:23

      ViralSyn replied:
      Porro is signing too. CBs/Gk will be solved in the summer.

  • Comment posted by Toffeeman, today at 15:11

    Well done Everton, managed to gnarls this up as well as everything else!

  • Comment posted by Miler1878, today at 15:04

    To be honest I'm a not happy he's chosen Spurs and especially at this late stage and after wasting everyone's time but to be honest I don't want any player at Everton who doesn't want to be there.
    Good luck sitting on the bench next to Ricky , Bassouma and Spence waiting for someone to get injured to get a chance........

