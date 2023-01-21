Hjalmar Ekdal: Burnley sign Sweden international defender for undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Burnley
Burnley have signed Sweden defender Hjalmar Ekdal for an undisclosed fee on a four-and-a-half year contract.
The 24-year-old 6ft 2in centre-back has moved from Swedish top-flight side Djurgardens IF to become Clarets boss Vincent Kompany's second January window signing.
"Burnley and Kompany have done amazing things so far this season," Ekdal said.
"It's something I really wanted to be a part of. It feels really good."
Stockholm-born Ekdal has won three full caps for his country, the most recent against Finland in the Algarve on 9 January - his first game since Swedish football shut down for its winter break in November.
He moved to Djurgardens from fellow Swedish top-flight side Hammarby IF in January 2021.
His arrival follows that of fellow defender Ameen Al-Dakhil from Belgian side Sint-Truidense VV, also for an undisclosed fee.
Burnley sit five points clear at the top of the Championship - and 19 clear of third-placed Watford - after their Friday night win at home to West Bromwich Albion.
