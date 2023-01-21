Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield lost on penalties to RFS in August to miss out on becoming the first Irish Premiership team to qualify for the knockout stages of Europe.

Linfield general manager David Graham says it is a "no-brainer" for the Irish League to switch to a summer season.

New general manager Graham feels it will stop games being called off because of the weather and help Irish Premiership sides progress in Europe.

"I've been very clear, we need summer football," he told Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster.

"Summer football is a no-brainer if we want the game to progress. In my view it needs to be brought in."

Graham cited Shamrock Rovers' progression to the group stages of the Europa Conference League and said League of Ireland sides have better match fitness with qualification games for Europe taking place mid-season.

The Irish Premiership traditionally finishes in the spring and European qualification games are often the first competitive games of the season for clubs in Northern Ireland.

Linfield were seconds away from historic qualification for the Europa Conference League in August before a heart-breaking shootout defeat by RFS at Windsor Park. If they had progressed they would have been the first Irish Premiership side to qualify for the group stages of European competition.

There have also been a number of postponements in the Irish Premiership during December and January - including two games on Friday night due to frozen pitches.

"Look at Shamrock Rovers, they are in the group stages of Europe. They have a dozen, maybe 15 games under their belt by the time they play in Europe," Graham said.

"With the weather, there were games called off last night and it would probably increase the chances of games staying on."