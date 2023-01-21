Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City are just one place above the Championship relegation zone

Cardiff City fans have called on club owner Vincent Tan to leave during a pre-match protest.

At least 100 people gathered outside Cardiff City Stadium before Saturday's game against Millwall, chanting "sack the board" and "we want our club back".

One supporter let off a blue flare, while others held 'Tan out' banners.

Fans are unhappy at the way Cardiff have been run recently, with the club 21st in the Championship and searching for a third manager of the season.