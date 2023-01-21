Last updated on .From the section Football

Luke Campbell scored for the second time this season

Jersey Bulls scored three times in the final 15 minutes to beat Cobham 3-0 in Combined Counties Premier South.

The islanders hit the bar early on while top scorer Lorne Bickley twice went close in a goalless first half.

But Luke Campbell's header from a corner set the islanders on their way before substitute Jake Prince scored a second four minutes later.

An 86th-minute incident saw Cobham have a man sent off as Francis Lekimamati headed a third in stoppage time.

Jersey remain in fifth placed in Combined Counties Premier South, but are a point off fourth-placed Knaphill and seven behind leaders Abbey Rangers who have played five more matches.