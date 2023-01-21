Close menu

Jersey Bulls score three late goals to beat Cobham

Luke Campbell
Luke Campbell scored for the second time this season

Jersey Bulls scored three times in the final 15 minutes to beat Cobham 3-0 in Combined Counties Premier South.

The islanders hit the bar early on while top scorer Lorne Bickley twice went close in a goalless first half.

But Luke Campbell's header from a corner set the islanders on their way before substitute Jake Prince scored a second four minutes later.

An 86th-minute incident saw Cobham have a man sent off as Francis Lekimamati headed a third in stoppage time.

Jersey remain in fifth placed in Combined Counties Premier South, but are a point off fourth-placed Knaphill and seven behind leaders Abbey Rangers who have played five more matches.

