Truro City left frustrated with 0-0 Merthyr Town draw
Last updated on .From the section Football
Truro City were left frustrated as they drew 0-0 with Merthyr Town.
Tyler Harvey and Connor Riley-Lowe both had chances for Truro in a goalless first half, while James Hamon made an important save to keeper Merthyr out.
Harvey headed over soon after the restart while Andrew Neal had a goal disallowed for offside and Finley Craske blazed a good chance over.
Will Dean had a shot blocked on the line while Adam Porter had a shot blocked in the final minutes.
The point means second-placed Truro are four points behind Southern Premier League South leaders Weston-super-Mare.
The Somerset side have played two fewer matches than the White Tigers after their trip to third-placed Chesham United was postponed.