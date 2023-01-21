Last updated on .From the section Football

Andrew Neal had a goal disallowed for offside

Truro City were left frustrated as they drew 0-0 with Merthyr Town.

Tyler Harvey and Connor Riley-Lowe both had chances for Truro in a goalless first half, while James Hamon made an important save to keeper Merthyr out.

Harvey headed over soon after the restart while Andrew Neal had a goal disallowed for offside and Finley Craske blazed a good chance over.

Will Dean had a shot blocked on the line while Adam Porter had a shot blocked in the final minutes.

The point means second-placed Truro are four points behind Southern Premier League South leaders Weston-super-Mare.

The Somerset side have played two fewer matches than the White Tigers after their trip to third-placed Chesham United was postponed.