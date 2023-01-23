Last updated on .From the section Irish

Alberto Balde was named in Portadown's official teamsheet only to be replaced in a late change but then came on as a first-half substitute

Portadown say they are disappointed after their appeal against being stripped of their Irish League win over Newry City for fielding an ineligible player was dismissed by the Irish FA.

The Northern Ireland Football League ruled Alberto Balde was ineligible for the win over Newry City in December.

Balde was named as a starting player on the teamsheet but began the game on the bench before being substituted on.

Newry were subsequently awarded a 3-0 win with Portadown fined £500.

"This morning Portadown Football Club received notice that our appeal on the matter surrounding our match with Newry City AFC on 4 Dec 2022 was dismissed by the IFA Appeals Committee," read a Portadown statement.

"We would like to place on record our sincere disappointment on the outcome and firmly believe we have acted with integrity throughout the process."