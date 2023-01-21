Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Referee Michael Salisbury consulted with captains James Ward-Prowse and Emiliano Martinez before taking the teams off

Southampton's Premier League match with Aston Villa was suspended late in the first half after a drone was spotted inside St Mary's.

Referee Michael Salisbury was alerted to the drone hovering above the Southampton penalty area before taking both teams off the pitch.

The players re-emerged 10 minutes later after police had given the all-clear.

Play was halted because of a similar incident during last season's game between Brentford and Wolves.

Nathan Jones' Southampton are looking to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone with victory over Unai Emery's Aston Villa.