Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko has extended his deal with the club until 30 June 2026.

The 18-year-old's previous deal ran until this summer and he had been linked with a number of high-profile clubs, including Chelsea and Barcelona.

Moukoko has been at Dortmund since joining from St Pauli in 2016.

"I have of course been honoured by the interest from other clubs but ultimately it's a decision from the heart," said Moukoko. external-link

"The fans have always supported me, and I want to give them and the club something back too."

Moukoko was part of Germany's squad at the 2022 World Cup and made one brief appearance as a late substitute in a defeat by Japan.

He has scored six goals and provided six assists in 22 appearances for Dortmund this season.

"Youssoufa is an extraordinary player whom we have developed ourselves and in whom we see huge potential for further development," said Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

"I'm therefore happy that we have been able to convince Youssoufa before the start of what will be such an important second half-season for us that he has the best prospects at Borussia Dortmund and that his journey here is far from over."