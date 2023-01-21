Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Denton has played for England at under-17 and under-19 level

West Ham have signed defender Anouk Denton from Louisville Cardinals, subject to international clearance.

The 19-year-old former Arsenal player has joined on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Denton returns to the club having been on loan at West Ham for the second half of the 2020-21 season.

"Everything is very similar to when I was here before, but you can tell that things have developed and that the club is making progress," said Denton.

"I loved my experience out in the United States and I'm so glad I did it, but my dream has always been to come back and play in the WSL, and I'm delighted to be able to do that and sign professionally here with West Ham.

"The club has some really high aspirations and I'm looking forward to contributing as much as I can to help the team finish as high up the [WSL] table as possible."