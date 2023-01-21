Close menu
German Bundesliga
WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg6FreiburgSC Freiburg0

Wolfsburg 6-0 Freiburg: Visitors miss chance to close gap on Bayern

Wolfsburg celebrate
Wolfsburg are sixth in the Bundesliga

High-flying Freiburg were thrashed at Wolfsburg as they failed to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich.

Freiburg could have cut Bayern's lead in the Bundesliga to two points after their draw against RB Leipzig, but were instead hammered by Nico Kovac's men.

Patrick Wimmer and two Jonas Wind goals put Wolfsburg 3-0 ahead, with Yannick Gerhardt, Ridle Baku and Luca Waldschmidt adding in the second half.

Eintracht Frankfurt climbed up to second with a 3-0 win over Schalke.

Jesper Lindstrom, Rafael Borre and Aurelio Buta were on the scoresheet for Oliver Glasner's men.

Union Berlin are third following a 3-1 victory over Hoffenheim.

Line-ups

Wolfsburg

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Casteels
  • 20Baku
  • 3Bornauw
  • 5van de Ven
  • 6Rosa da SilvaBooked at 22minsSubstituted forLacroixat 71'minutes
  • 22NmechaSubstituted forSvanbergat 71'minutes
  • 27Arnold
  • 31Gerhardt
  • 39WimmerSubstituted forWaldschmidtat 79'minutes
  • 23WindSubstituted forMarmoushat 68'minutes
  • 16KaminskiSubstituted forParedesat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Fischer
  • 4Lacroix
  • 7Waldschmidt
  • 12Pervan
  • 29Guilavogui
  • 32Svanberg
  • 33Marmoush
  • 38Franjic
  • 40Paredes

Freiburg

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Flekken
  • 25Sildillia
  • 28Ginter
  • 5GuldeSubstituted forLienhartat 57'minutes
  • 30Günter
  • 8EggesteinBooked at 72minsSubstituted forKeitelat 90'minutes
  • 27Höfler
  • 42Doan
  • 11KyerehSubstituted forWeißhauptat 71'minutes
  • 29Jeong Woo-yeongBooked at 53minsSubstituted forHölerat 57'minutes
  • 38GregoritschSubstituted forPetersenat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Uphoff
  • 3Lienhart
  • 7Schmid
  • 9Höler
  • 14Keitel
  • 17Kübler
  • 18Petersen
  • 23Wagner
  • 33Weißhaupt
Referee:
Felix Zwayer
Attendance:
25,849

Match Stats

Home TeamWolfsburgAway TeamFreiburg
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 6, SC Freiburg 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 6, SC Freiburg 0.

  3. Post update

    Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 6, SC Freiburg 0. Luca Waldschmidt (VfL Wolfsburg) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty VfL Wolfsburg. Micky van de Ven draws a foul in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Yannik Keitel (SC Freiburg) after a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, SC Freiburg. Yannik Keitel replaces Maximilian Eggestein.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Omar Marmoush (VfL Wolfsburg).

  8. Post update

    Lucas Höler (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luca Waldschmidt (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mattias Svanberg.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 5, SC Freiburg 0. Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin Paredes with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Kevin Paredes (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kiliann Sildillia (SC Freiburg).

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Luca Waldschmidt replaces Patrick Wimmer because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Patrick Wimmer (VfL Wolfsburg).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrick Wimmer.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Omar Marmoush (VfL Wolfsburg).

  18. Post update

    Noah Weißhaupt (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Mattias Svanberg (VfL Wolfsburg).

  20. Post update

    Nicolas Höfler (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

