Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 6, SC Freiburg 0.
High-flying Freiburg were thrashed at Wolfsburg as they failed to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich.
Freiburg could have cut Bayern's lead in the Bundesliga to two points after their draw against RB Leipzig, but were instead hammered by Nico Kovac's men.
Patrick Wimmer and two Jonas Wind goals put Wolfsburg 3-0 ahead, with Yannick Gerhardt, Ridle Baku and Luca Waldschmidt adding in the second half.
Eintracht Frankfurt climbed up to second with a 3-0 win over Schalke.
Jesper Lindstrom, Rafael Borre and Aurelio Buta were on the scoresheet for Oliver Glasner's men.
Union Berlin are third following a 3-1 victory over Hoffenheim.
Line-ups
Wolfsburg
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Casteels
- 20Baku
- 3Bornauw
- 5van de Ven
- 6Rosa da SilvaBooked at 22minsSubstituted forLacroixat 71'minutes
- 22NmechaSubstituted forSvanbergat 71'minutes
- 27Arnold
- 31Gerhardt
- 39WimmerSubstituted forWaldschmidtat 79'minutes
- 23WindSubstituted forMarmoushat 68'minutes
- 16KaminskiSubstituted forParedesat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Fischer
- 4Lacroix
- 7Waldschmidt
- 12Pervan
- 29Guilavogui
- 32Svanberg
- 33Marmoush
- 38Franjic
- 40Paredes
Freiburg
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Flekken
- 25Sildillia
- 28Ginter
- 5GuldeSubstituted forLienhartat 57'minutes
- 30Günter
- 8EggesteinBooked at 72minsSubstituted forKeitelat 90'minutes
- 27Höfler
- 42Doan
- 11KyerehSubstituted forWeißhauptat 71'minutes
- 29Jeong Woo-yeongBooked at 53minsSubstituted forHölerat 57'minutes
- 38GregoritschSubstituted forPetersenat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Uphoff
- 3Lienhart
- 7Schmid
- 9Höler
- 14Keitel
- 17Kübler
- 18Petersen
- 23Wagner
- 33Weißhaupt
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 25,849
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 6, SC Freiburg 0.
Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 6, SC Freiburg 0. Luca Waldschmidt (VfL Wolfsburg) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty VfL Wolfsburg. Micky van de Ven draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Yannik Keitel (SC Freiburg) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, SC Freiburg. Yannik Keitel replaces Maximilian Eggestein.
Foul by Omar Marmoush (VfL Wolfsburg).
Post update
Lucas Höler (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Luca Waldschmidt (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mattias Svanberg.
Goal!
Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 5, SC Freiburg 0. Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin Paredes with a cross.
Kevin Paredes (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kiliann Sildillia (SC Freiburg).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Luca Waldschmidt replaces Patrick Wimmer because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Patrick Wimmer (VfL Wolfsburg).
Attempt saved. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrick Wimmer.
Foul by Omar Marmoush (VfL Wolfsburg).
Post update
Noah Weißhaupt (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mattias Svanberg (VfL Wolfsburg).
Nicolas Höfler (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.