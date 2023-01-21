Close menu
Italian Serie A
SalernitanaSalernitana0NapoliNapoli2

Salernitana 0-2 Napoli: Napoli go 12 points clear at top of Serie A

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Napoli celebrate scoring against Salernitana
Napoli have won 50 out of a possible 57 points in Serie A this season

Napoli went 12 points above second-placed AC Milan at the top of Serie A after beating Salernitana.

Giovanni di Lorenzo scored shortly before half-time, and Victor Osimhen added another after the break for the visitors.

Osimhen is now three goals above Inter's Lautaro Martinez in the race for Serie A's Golden Boot.

Napoli are looking to end their 33-year wait for a Scudetto, having not won it since Diego Maradona was their captain.

Luciano Spalletti's side have lost only one league match this season, a 1-0 defeat by Inter Milan earlier this month.

They have won the Serie A title twice before, in 1986-87 and 1989-90.

Napoli's advantage could be narrowed to nine points should AC Milan beat Lazio, who are fourth, on Tuesday.

Third-place Inter, meanwhile, take on Empoli on Monday.

Juventus are 10th after being docked 15 points over the club's past transfer dealings.

Line-ups

Salernitana

Formation 4-5-1

  • 13Ochoa
  • 5DaniliucSubstituted forSambiaat 85'minutes
  • 23GyömbérSubstituted forLovatoat 16'minutes
  • 98PirolaBooked at 78mins
  • 3BradaricBooked at 75mins
  • 87Candreva
  • 18Coulibaly
  • 41Nicolussi Caviglia
  • 10VilhenaSubstituted forValenciaat 73'minutes
  • 29DiaSubstituted forBonazzoliat 85'minutes
  • 99Piatek

Substitutes

  • 1Fiorillo
  • 6Sambia
  • 8Bohinen
  • 9Bonazzoli
  • 11Botheim
  • 14Valencia
  • 20Kastanos
  • 28Capezzi
  • 33Sepe
  • 39Iervolino
  • 66Lovato

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Kim Min-jaeBooked at 44mins
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 68Lobotka
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forNdombéléat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11LozanoSubstituted forPolitanoat 86'minutes
  • 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 89'minutes
  • 7Elmas

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 12Marfella
  • 17Olivera
  • 18Simeone
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 21Politano
  • 23Zerbin
  • 30Sirigu
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Østigård
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori
  • 91Ndombélé
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamSalernitanaAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Salernitana 0, Napoli 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Salernitana 0, Napoli 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Politano (Napoli).

  4. Post update

    Federico Bonazzoli (Salernitana) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lorenzo Pirola (Salernitana).

  7. Booking

    Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli).

  9. Post update

    Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli).

  11. Post update

    Diego Valencia (Salernitana) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces Victor Osimhen.

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).

  15. Post update

    Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Diego Valencia (Salernitana).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Matteo Politano replaces Hirving Lozano.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Tanguy Ndombélé replaces Piotr Zielinski.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Salernitana. Junior Sambia replaces Flavius Daniliuc.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Salernitana. Federico Bonazzoli replaces Boulaye Dia.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli19162146143250
2AC Milan18115235201538
3Inter Milan18121538241437
4Lazio18104431151634
5Atalanta18104434201434
6Roma1810442316734
7Torino197571920-126
8Udinese186752621525
9Fiorentina196582125-423
10Juventus18114327121522
11Bologna186482329-622
12Empoli185761622-622
13Monza186392227-521
14Lecce194871822-420
15Spezia184681728-1118
16Salernitana194692337-1418
17Sassuolo1844101728-1116
18Hellas Verona1933131731-1412
19Sampdoria182313831-239
20Cremonese1807111332-197
View full Italian Serie A table

