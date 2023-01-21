SO ChambérySO Chambéry0LyonLyon3
Former Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette scored a hat-trick to help Lyon into the last 16 of the French Cup with victory over fifth-tier Chambery.
All three of striker Lacazette's goals were poacher's efforts, slotting in from close range following cutbacks.
Laurent Blanc's Lyon side last won the competition in 2012 and are currently ninth in Ligue 1.
Defending champions Nantes travel to fifth-tier side ES Thaon on Sunday (kick-off 17:30 GMT).
Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain will be aiming to avoid a huge upset on Monday, coming up against sixth-tier club Pays de Cassel.
Line-ups
SO Chambéry
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Blachon
- 3Braillon
- 5Albrecht
- 4Poujol
- 2Viard
- 6Martineau
- 8CetinSubstituted forJacquetat 79'minutes
- 11MatiasSubstituted forKebaniat 72'minutes
- 10ScarantinoSubstituted forHdoubaneat 72'minutes
- 7FortierSubstituted forBuryat 63'minutes
- 9VolicSubstituted forAkrourat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Bennour
- 13Hdoubane
- 14Huc
- 15Kebani
- 16Gandet
- 17Akrour
- 18Sawaf
- 19Bury
- 20Jacquet
Lyon
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Lopes
- 4Kumbedi
- 2Diomandé
- 5Lovren
- 3TagliaficoBooked at 43minsSubstituted forSilva Milagresat 75'minutes
- 11Cardoso Lemos Martins
- 6Mendes RibeiroSubstituted forLepenantat 61'minutes
- 8TolissoSubstituted forAouarat 75'minutes
- 7BarcolaSubstituted forDembéléat 71'minutes
- 9Cherki
- 10Lacazette
Substitutes
- 12Silva Milagres
- 13da Silva
- 14Reine-Adélaïde
- 15Dembélé
- 16Riou
- 17Boateng
- 18Aouar
- 19Caqueret
- 20Lepenant
- Referee:
- Gael Angoula
Match Stats
Home TeamSO ChambéryAway TeamLyon
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away12
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14