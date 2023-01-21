Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alexandre Lacazette has scored 14 goals for Lyon this season, having rejoined the club from Arsenal in the summer

Former Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette scored a hat-trick to help Lyon into the last 16 of the French Cup with victory over fifth-tier Chambery.

All three of striker Lacazette's goals were poacher's efforts, slotting in from close range following cutbacks.

Laurent Blanc's Lyon side last won the competition in 2012 and are currently ninth in Ligue 1.

Defending champions Nantes travel to fifth-tier side ES Thaon on Sunday (kick-off 17:30 GMT).

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain will be aiming to avoid a huge upset on Monday, coming up against sixth-tier club Pays de Cassel.