Chambery 0-3 Lyon: Alexandre Lacazette scores hat-trick

Alexandre Lacazette
Alexandre Lacazette has scored 14 goals for Lyon this season, having rejoined the club from Arsenal in the summer

Former Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette scored a hat-trick to help Lyon into the last 16 of the French Cup with victory over fifth-tier Chambery.

All three of striker Lacazette's goals were poacher's efforts, slotting in from close range following cutbacks.

Laurent Blanc's Lyon side last won the competition in 2012 and are currently ninth in Ligue 1.

Defending champions Nantes travel to fifth-tier side ES Thaon on Sunday (kick-off 17:30 GMT).

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain will be aiming to avoid a huge upset on Monday, coming up against sixth-tier club Pays de Cassel.

Line-ups

SO Chambéry

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Blachon
  • 3Braillon
  • 5Albrecht
  • 4Poujol
  • 2Viard
  • 6Martineau
  • 8CetinSubstituted forJacquetat 79'minutes
  • 11MatiasSubstituted forKebaniat 72'minutes
  • 10ScarantinoSubstituted forHdoubaneat 72'minutes
  • 7FortierSubstituted forBuryat 63'minutes
  • 9VolicSubstituted forAkrourat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Bennour
  • 13Hdoubane
  • 14Huc
  • 15Kebani
  • 16Gandet
  • 17Akrour
  • 18Sawaf
  • 19Bury
  • 20Jacquet

Lyon

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Lopes
  • 4Kumbedi
  • 2Diomandé
  • 5Lovren
  • 3TagliaficoBooked at 43minsSubstituted forSilva Milagresat 75'minutes
  • 11Cardoso Lemos Martins
  • 6Mendes RibeiroSubstituted forLepenantat 61'minutes
  • 8TolissoSubstituted forAouarat 75'minutes
  • 7BarcolaSubstituted forDembéléat 71'minutes
  • 9Cherki
  • 10Lacazette

Substitutes

  • 12Silva Milagres
  • 13da Silva
  • 14Reine-Adélaïde
  • 15Dembélé
  • 16Riou
  • 17Boateng
  • 18Aouar
  • 19Caqueret
  • 20Lepenant
Referee:
Gael Angoula

Match Stats

Home TeamSO ChambéryAway TeamLyon
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home15
Away19
Shots on Target
Home6
Away12
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st January 2023

  • SO ChambérySO Chambéry0LyonLyon3
  • BastiaBastia1LorientLorient1
    Lorient win 4-1 on penalties
  • ChamalièresChamalières0Paris FCParis FC4
  • GrasseGrasse0RodezRodez0
    Rodez win 5-4 on penalties
  • Les HerbiersLes Herbiers0ReimsReims3
  • PlabennecPlabennec0GrenobleGrenoble1
  • ToulouseToulouse2AjaccioAjaccio0
  • Strasbourg KoenigshoffenStrasbourg Koenigshoffen0AngersAngers1

