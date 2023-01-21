Match ends, Atletico Madrid 3, Real Valladolid 0.
A first-half flurry helped Atletico Madrid thrash Real Valladolid and stay in the top four in the La Liga table.
Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann and Mario Hermoso all struck before the break for Diego Simeone's side, who sit 10 points behind leaders Barcelona.
The victory, just Simeone's second in seven games, also included a debut for recent signing Memphis Depay.
Meanwhile, Real Sociedad beat Rayo Vallecano 2-0 to keep pressure on the top two in La Liga.
The victory, a fifth in succession in La Liga and ninth straight in all competitions, drew Sociedad level on points with second-place Real Madrid and three points off Barcelona, though having played twice more.
Atletico's victory was secured through three goals scored in 10 minutes. Griezmann set up Morata for a slotted finish before scoring himself with a backheel. Hermoso completed the scoring with a tap-in after his header was parried away.
Depay came off the bench to make his first appearance since signing from Barcelona on Friday.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 13Oblak
- 16Molina
- 20Witsel
- 22Hermoso
- 23MandavaBooked at 36mins
- 6KokeSubstituted forSaúlat 75'minutes
- 10Correa
- 14LlorenteSubstituted forDe Paulat 56'minutes
- 11LemarSubstituted forKondogbiaat 59'minutes
- 8GriezmannSubstituted forCarrascoat 56'minutes
- 19MorataSubstituted forDepayat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 4Kondogbia
- 5De Paul
- 9Depay
- 17Saúl
- 18Felipe
- 21Carrasco
- 30Diez
- 31Gomis
- 34Barrios
- 36Moreno
Real Valladolid
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Masip
- 2PérezSubstituted forFresnedaat 60'minutes
- 5Sánchez de FelipeSubstituted forRosaat 69'minutes
- 15El Yamiq
- 32Torres
- 12OlazaSubstituted forPlataat 60'minutes
- 4Pérez MuñozBooked at 38minsSubstituted forGuardiola Navarroat 75'minutes
- 6Aguado
- 10Plano
- 9Weissman
- 7LeónSubstituted forMesaat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Feddal
- 11Plata
- 14Malsa
- 16Guardiola Navarro
- 17Mesa
- 20Narváez Solarte
- 25Asenjo
- 27Fresneda
- 39Rosa
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 53,253
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 3, Real Valladolid 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Shon Weissman (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Rosa with a through ball.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Iván Fresneda.
Post update
Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo De Paul.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Jordi Masip.
Post update
Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Post update
Álvaro Aguado (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Shon Weissman (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Reinildo (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Álvaro Aguado (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Attempt missed. Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ángel Correa.