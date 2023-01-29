Close menu
Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston0HeartsHeart of Midlothian0

Livingston v Heart of Midlothian

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    4.75

  2. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.17

  3. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    8.65

  4. Squad number15Player nameBoyes
    Average rating

    7.91

  5. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    7.38

  6. Squad number33Player nameOméonga
    Average rating

    7.44

  7. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    7.29

  8. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    6.50

  9. Squad number16Player nameBradley
    Average rating

    7.75

  10. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    7.70

  11. Squad number17Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    8.47

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number28Player nameClark
    Average rating

    8.62

  2. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    8.77

  3. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    8.45

  4. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    7.75

  5. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    7.75

  6. Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglou
    Average rating

    7.00

  7. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    8.82

  8. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    9.00

  9. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    3.24

  10. Squad number29Player nameHumphrys
    Average rating

    8.00

  11. Squad number88Player nameOda
    Average rating

    7.62

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 15Boyes
  • 29Penrice
  • 33Oméonga
  • 24Kelly
  • 8Pittman
  • 16Bradley
  • 9Anderson
  • 17Kelly

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 6Obileye
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 11Montaño
  • 18Holt
  • 22Shinnie
  • 23De Lucas
  • 28Guthrie
  • 32Hamilton

Hearts

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 28Clark
  • 21Sibbick
  • 15Rowles
  • 3Kingsley
  • 12Atkinson
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 14Devlin
  • 19Cochrane
  • 9Shankland
  • 29Humphrys
  • 88Oda

Substitutes

  • 7Grant
  • 13Stewart
  • 17Forrest
  • 18McKay
  • 20Neilson
  • 30Ginnelly
  • 61Kuol
  • 77Snodgrass
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Cochrane with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Morgan Boyes.

  5. Post update

    Steven Bradley (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sean Kelly (Livingston).

  8. Post update

    Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by James Penrice (Livingston).

  10. Post update

    Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Stephen Kingsley.

  12. Post update

    Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Steven Bradley (Livingston).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

  15. Post update

    Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

  17. Post update

    Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Livingston. James Penrice tries a through ball, but Bruce Anderson is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou tries a through ball, but Yutaro Oda is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Stéphane Oméonga (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic22201169175261
2Rangers23174253223155
3Hearts23116642311139
4Livingston229582430-632
5Hibernian2393113537-230
6St Mirren228682331-830
7Aberdeen2392123543-829
8St Johnstone2373132638-1224
9Motherwell2255122633-720
10Dundee Utd2155112537-1220
11Ross County2355131835-1720
12Kilmarnock2355131941-2220
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport