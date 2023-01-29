Livingston v Heart of Midlothian

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.
Livingston
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGeorgeAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
8.65
- Squad number15Player nameBoyesAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number33Player nameOméongaAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number24Player nameKellyAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number16Player nameBradleyAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number17Player nameKellyAverage rating
8.47
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number28Player nameClarkAverage rating
8.62
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
8.77
- Squad number15Player nameRowlesAverage rating
8.45
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglouAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
8.82
- Squad number19Player nameCochraneAverage rating
9.00
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
3.24
- Squad number29Player nameHumphrysAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number88Player nameOdaAverage rating
7.62
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 1George
- 2Devlin
- 5Fitzwater
- 15Boyes
- 29Penrice
- 33Oméonga
- 24Kelly
- 8Pittman
- 16Bradley
- 9Anderson
- 17Kelly
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 6Obileye
- 7Bahamboula
- 11Montaño
- 18Holt
- 22Shinnie
- 23De Lucas
- 28Guthrie
- 32Hamilton
Hearts
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 28Clark
- 21Sibbick
- 15Rowles
- 3Kingsley
- 12Atkinson
- 8Kiomourtzoglou
- 14Devlin
- 19Cochrane
- 9Shankland
- 29Humphrys
- 88Oda
Substitutes
- 7Grant
- 13Stewart
- 17Forrest
- 18McKay
- 20Neilson
- 30Ginnelly
- 61Kuol
- 77Snodgrass
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Cochrane with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Morgan Boyes.
Steven Bradley (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).
Foul by Sean Kelly (Livingston).
Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Penrice (Livingston).
Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Stephen Kingsley.
Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steven Bradley (Livingston).
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Livingston. James Penrice tries a through ball, but Bruce Anderson is caught offside.
Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou tries a through ball, but Yutaro Oda is caught offside.
Stéphane Oméonga (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.