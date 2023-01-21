Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers will make a third bid for Morgan Whittaker after the winger was left out of the Swansea City squad for their trip to Queen's Park Rangers. (Daily Record) external-link

Danish club Aalborg are keeping tabs on midfielder Oliver Abildgaard, who has as not made a Celtic appearance since November and did not make the bench for yesterday's Scottish Cup win over Morton. (Tipsbladet, via Daily Record external-link )

Manager Michael Beale labelled the McDiarmid Park pitch a "cow field" after Rangers overcame St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

The Scottish Football Supporters Association is calling for "constructive conversation" on the relaxation of a 43-year ban on alcohol at games. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibs manager Lee Johnson recalls moment he was told he would never play for Hearts again, following a on-pitch collision with his current assistant Jamie McAllister during a Scottish Cup tie. (Scotsman) external-link

Liverpool and Scotland full-back Calvin Ramsay is a loan target for Championship pair Watford and Swansea. (Scottish Sun) external-link