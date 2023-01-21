Scottish gossip: Whittaker, Abildgaard, Ramsay, Rangers, Celtic
Rangers will make a third bid for Morgan Whittaker after the winger was left out of the Swansea City squad for their trip to Queen's Park Rangers. (Daily Record)
Danish club Aalborg are keeping tabs on midfielder Oliver Abildgaard, who has as not made a Celtic appearance since November and did not make the bench for yesterday's Scottish Cup win over Morton. (Tipsbladet, via Daily Record)
Manager Michael Beale labelled the McDiarmid Park pitch a "cow field" after Rangers overcame St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup. (Glasgow Evening Times)
The Scottish Football Supporters Association is calling for "constructive conversation" on the relaxation of a 43-year ban on alcohol at games. (Scottish Sun)
Hibs manager Lee Johnson recalls moment he was told he would never play for Hearts again, following a on-pitch collision with his current assistant Jamie McAllister during a Scottish Cup tie. (Scotsman)
Liverpool and Scotland full-back Calvin Ramsay is a loan target for Championship pair Watford and Swansea. (Scottish Sun)
Scottish midfielder Liam Burt has made the controversial move from Bohemians to Shamrock Rovers but says the abuse he gets in Ireland is nothing compared to crossing the Glasgow divide in 2019. (Daily Record)