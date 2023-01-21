Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Rangers and Partick Thistle last met in 2018

Scottish Cup fourth round: Darvel v Aberdeen Venue: Recreation Park Date: Monday, 23 January Time: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Scotland channel or live on the BBC Sport website & app

Holders Rangers will host Championship side Partick Thistle in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

Celtic will play St Mirren, and Dundee United welcome Kilmarnock, in the only two all-Premiership ties.

Hearts will travel to face Hamilton Academical in the only other confirmed fixture, with five fourth-round ties still to be completed.

Darvel will host Aberdeen live on BBC Scotland on Monday in one of those games.

The fifth-round matches will be played on, or around, the weekend of February 11-12.

Last-16 draw

Linlithgow Rose/Raith Rovers v Motherwell

Livingston v Inverness CT/Queen's Park

Dundee United v Kilmarnock

Hamilton Academical v Hearts

Celtic v St Mirren

Cove Rangers/Ayr United v Elgin City/Drumchapel United

Darvel/Aberdeen v Falkirk

Rangers v Partick Thistle