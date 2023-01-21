Scottish Cup last 16: Holders Rangers host Thistle in last 16 & Celtic welcome St Mirren
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup
|Scottish Cup fourth round: Darvel v Aberdeen
|Venue: Recreation Park Date: Monday, 23 January Time: 19:45 GMT
|Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Scotland channel or live on the BBC Sport website & app
Holders Rangers will host Championship side Partick Thistle in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.
Celtic will play St Mirren, and Dundee United welcome Kilmarnock, in the only two all-Premiership ties.
Hearts will travel to face Hamilton Academical in the only other confirmed fixture, with five fourth-round ties still to be completed.
Darvel will host Aberdeen live on BBC Scotland on Monday in one of those games.
The fifth-round matches will be played on, or around, the weekend of February 11-12.
Last-16 draw
Linlithgow Rose/Raith Rovers v Motherwell
Livingston v Inverness CT/Queen's Park
Dundee United v Kilmarnock
Hamilton Academical v Hearts
Celtic v St Mirren
Cove Rangers/Ayr United v Elgin City/Drumchapel United
Darvel/Aberdeen v Falkirk
Rangers v Partick Thistle