English teenagers Jude Bellingham and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens scored for Borussia Dortmund at they returned to action after 72 days to beat Augsburg in a thrilling Bundesliga game.
It was Bellingham's first game since England's defeat by France in the World Cup quarter-final on 10 December.
Augsburg came from a goal behind three times before Dortmund clinched it with Giovanni Reyna's brilliant volley.
Sebastien Haller made his debut after testicular cancer treatment.
Reyna's winner, with 12 minutes to go, capped a spell of three goals in four minutes which begun when England Under-19 forward Bynoe-Gittens curled in a shot from long range that Bellingham just ducked underneath.
David Colina then reacted quickly to the rebound when Kelvin Yeboah's shot hit the post to make it 3-3, but within seconds Dortmund were ahead again when Reyna latched onto an assist from Bellingham.
The 19-year-old England international had put Dortmund ahead after 29 minutes with his fourth league goal of the season, before three goals in the first half's closing stages.
Arne Maier equalised on 40 minutes, but defender Nico Schlotterbeck's goal saw the hosts retake the lead two minutes later. Augsburg, one place above the relegation zone at kick-off, fought back again when Ermedin Demirovic levelled in stoppage time.
Haller's appearance as a substitute, replacing striker Youssoufa Moukoko, was his debut for Dortmund. The 28-year-old ex-West Ham forward was diagnosed with cancer shortly after moving from Ajax in July 2022.
Following the three-goal spell that settled the game, Bellingham picked up his fifth booking of the season, meaning that he will miss Dortmund's meeting with Mainz on 25 January.
The result sees Dortmund move one place up the Bundesliga into sixth place, seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kobel
- 26Ryerson
- 15Hummels
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 13Guerreiro
- 22BellinghamBooked at 84mins
- 6Özcan
- 27AdeyemiSubstituted forReynaat 70'minutes
- 19BrandtSubstituted forSüleat 90+1'minutes
- 21MalenSubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 70'minutes
- 18MoukokoSubstituted forHallerat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Reyna
- 8Dahoud
- 9Haller
- 10T Hazard
- 17Wolf
- 20Modeste
- 25Süle
- 33Meyer
- 43Bynoe-Gittens
Augsburg
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gikiewicz
- 2Gumny
- 6Gouweleeuw
- 19Uduokhai
- 3PedersenBooked at 45mins
- 10MaierSubstituted forBaumgartlingerat 76'minutes
- 27EngelsBooked at 90mins
- 13RexhbecajSubstituted forColinaat 76'minutes
- 16VargasSubstituted forCardonaat 12'minutesBooked at 54minsSubstituted forJensenat 65'minutesBooked at 69mins
- 7BeljoSubstituted forYeboahat 76'minutes
- 9Demirovic
Substitutes
- 14Baumgartlinger
- 20Caligiuri
- 23Bauer
- 24Jensen
- 30Dorsch
- 38Colina
- 40Koubek
- 45Yeboah
- 48Cardona
- Referee:
- Frank Willenborg
- Attendance:
- 81,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, FC Augsburg 3.
Attempt blocked. Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Hummels.
Attempt blocked. Arne Engels (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Arne Engels (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Arne Engels (FC Augsburg).
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Ryerson with a cross following a corner.
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Niklas Süle replaces Julian Brandt.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Felix Uduokhai.
Attempt blocked. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Ermedin Demirovic (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro with a cross.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Mads Pedersen.
Attempt blocked. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Salih Özcan.
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Mads Pedersen (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.