Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Ryan Porteous played in Hibs' Scottish cup defeat by Hearts on Sunday

Hibernian are in talks with the owners of Watford over the future of Scotland defender Ryan Porteous.

The Pozzo family, who have been in dialogue with the Scottish Premiership club for several weeks with a view to signing Porteous for Italian top-flight side Udinese, also own Watford.

And they are now minded to recruit the 23-year-old for the English Championship promotion chasers.

A deal could be concluded at some point this week.

Another Championship club, Blackburn Rovers, tabled an offer last week, while a bid in the region of £250,000 from Udinese was rejected.

There has also been interest - but no offer - from French club Toulouse.

"There have been a few bids and some conversations but that's up to my agent and the club to sort and I've just been trying to concentrate on my football," said Porteous on Friday.

Porteous rejected the offer of a new Hibs contract earlier this season and made his senior international debut in last November's 0-0 draw with Ukraine.