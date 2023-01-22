Match ends, Athletic Club 0, Real Madrid 2.
Goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos helped Real Madrid win at Athletic Bilbao to move back to within three points of league leaders Barcelona.
Ballon d'Or holder Benzema extended his run to six goals in five league matches with a sublime contorted volley.
It helped Carlo Ancelotti's side bounce back after defeats in their last league match at Villarreal and against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.
Barca had moved six points clear with a win against Getafe earlier on Sunday.
Victory at eighth-placed Bilbao - who have not won in four league matches since returning from the World Cup break - also helped Real restore a three-point cushion over third-placed Real Sociedad, who they face in their next league match at home on 29 January.
Benzema has provided much of Real's thrust since the turn of the year, after missing France's World Cup campaign through injury.
The 35-year-old striker, who recently hinted at retirement from international football, showed great athleticism and presence of mind to fashion a stunning first-half opener.
He pounced on a misplaced header from Marco Asensio inside the box, twisting as the ball dropped on to his weaker left foot before hooking it across goal and into the bottom corner.
Benzema's ninth league goal of the season was his 12th from 18 games in all competitions and gave Real a great platform to seal a 13th win from 17 matches in La Liga.
The Frenchman then turned provider, feeding Asensio with a clever reverse pass after the hour mark but his strike partner dragged his shot across goal.
Bilbao took heart from the miss, with Nico Williams going close as they built up some late pressure.
Thibaut Courtois produced some telling interventions in the Real goal and, when Inaki Williams did manage to get the ball in the net for the home side, his effort was ruled out for an offside in the build-up.
Any hopes Bilbao had of earning a point were wiped out in the 90th minute with a powerful first-time strike from second-half substitute Kroos.
Real next face city neighbours Atletico in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday (20:00 GMT) before that key league meeting with Real Sociedad next Sunday (20:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Ath Bilbao
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Simón
- 18De MarcosSubstituted forLekueat 76'minutes
- 3VivianBooked at 58mins
- 31Paredes
- 17BerchicheBooked at 50mins
- 19ZarragaSubstituted forHerreraat 67'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 6VesgaSubstituted forGarcíaat 86'minutes
- 11Nico Williams
- 8SancetSubstituted forMuniainat 67'minutes
- 7Berenguer RemiroSubstituted forGuruzetaat 67'minutes
- 9Williams
Substitutes
- 2Morcillo
- 10Muniain
- 12Guruzeta
- 13Agirrezabala
- 14García Carrillo
- 15Lekue
- 16Vencedor
- 20Villalibre
- 21Capa
- 22García
- 23Herrera
- 24Balenziaga
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 6Nacho
- 3Militão
- 22Rüdiger
- 23Mendy
- 15Valverde
- 12CamavingaBooked at 62mins
- 19CeballosSubstituted forKroosat 85'minutes
- 11AsensioSubstituted forModricat 73'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 79minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 13Lunin
- 16Odriozola
- 21Rodrygo
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 49,316
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Athletic Club 0, Real Madrid 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nico Williams.
Goal!
Goal! Athletic Club 0, Real Madrid 2. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Post update
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Post update
Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Post update
Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Ander Herrera (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ander Herrera (Athletic Club).
Post update
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
Post update
Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).
Post update
Dani Vivian (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Raúl García replaces Mikel Vesga.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos replaces Dani Ceballos.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Rodrygo replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.