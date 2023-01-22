Close menu
Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus3AtalantaAtalanta3

Juventus 3-3 Atalanta: Juve fight back to claim battling draw

Danilo, right, celebrates his second goal in Serie A of 2023
Juventus fought back to draw with Atalanta in their first match since they were docked 15 points for transfer irregularities.

Ademola Lookman gave Atalanta an early lead, but Juve hit back to lead at the break through Angel di Maria's penalty and Arkadiusz Milik's volley.

Joakim Maehle equalised after a minute of the second half before Lookman struck again with a fine header.

But Juve levelled when Danilo drove in from outside the area.

The result sees Atalanta move up one place into fifth, while Juve, who had slipped down to 10th following the points deduction, are ninth.

Some Juve fans booed the Serie A anthem as it was played just before kick off, and they saw their side make a poor start when goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny allowed Lookman's shot to go through his hands at the near post in the fifth minute.

The home side fought back and were level halfway through the half when, following a foul on Nicolo Fagioli, Di Maria sent Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso the wrong way from the penalty spot.

World Cup winner Di Maria was also involved when Juve went ahead, his brilliant flick near the touchline helping to set up the chance for Milik's volleyed finish.

But Atalanta hit back with two goals inside the opening eight minutes of the second half, the first coming inside 60 seconds of the restart when Maehle rolled the ball in from Lookman's deft pass.

And the former Everton, Fulham and Leicester forward had his second of the night and his 11th of the season soon after, guiding a superb header in as he backed away from Szczesny.

Then the game took another twist when Di Maria's backheel at a free kick wrongfooted the Atalanta defence, allowing Danilo the chance to drive his shot low past Musso.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 3Bremer
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 8McKennie
  • 44FagioliSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 81'minutes
  • 5Locatelli
  • 25Rabiot
  • 17KosticSubstituted forChiesaat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22Di MaríaSubstituted forMirettiat 74'minutes
  • 14MilikSubstituted forKeanat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Chiesa
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 15Gatti
  • 18Kean
  • 20Miretti
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Soulé
  • 32Paredes
  • 36Perin
  • 43Iling-Junior

Atalanta

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Musso
  • 2Tolói
  • 6PalominoSubstituted forDemiralat 15'minutes
  • 42Scalvini
  • 33HateboerBooked at 90mins
  • 13dos Santos Lourenco da SilvaBooked at 49minsSubstituted forDjimsitiat 83'minutes
  • 15de Roon
  • 3MaehleSubstituted forRuggeriat 84'minutes
  • 11Lookman
  • 10BogaSubstituted forPasalicat 66'minutes
  • 17HøjlundSubstituted forMurielat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Okoli
  • 9Muriel
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 21Zortea
  • 22Ruggeri
  • 23Vorlicky
  • 28Demiral
  • 31Rossi
  • 57Sportiello
  • 88Pasalic
  • 93Soppy
Referee:
Livio Marinelli

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamAtalanta
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 3, Atalanta 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Atalanta 3.

  3. Booking

    Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Federico Chiesa (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Hans Hateboer (Atalanta).

  6. Post update

    Federico Chiesa (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Danilo.

  10. Post update

    Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Juventus).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bremer.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Matteo Ruggeri replaces Joakim Maehle.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Berat Djimsiti replaces Éderson.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Luis Muriel replaces Rasmus Højlund.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Nicolò Fagioli.

  17. Post update

    Joakim Maehle (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Juventus).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fabio Miretti (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moise Kean.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Bremer.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 22nd January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli19162146143250
2AC Milan18115235201538
3Inter Milan18121538241437
4Roma1911442516937
5Atalanta19105437231435
6Lazio18104431151634
7Udinese197752721628
8Torino197571920-126
9Juventus19115330151523
10Fiorentina196582125-423
11Bologna186482329-622
12Empoli185761622-622
13Monza196492328-522
14Lecce194871822-420
15Spezia194691730-1318
16Salernitana194692337-1418
17Sassuolo1945101829-1117
18Hellas Verona1933131731-1412
19Sampdoria192314832-249
20Cremonese1807111332-197
View full Italian Serie A table

