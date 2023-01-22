Close menu

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta says Eddie Nketiah's late winner was a 'beautiful moment'

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mikel Arteta celebrates
Arsenal have only been beaten once in the Premier League this season - by Manchester United in September at Old Trafford

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said it was a "beautiful moment" when Eddie Nketiah grabbed a dramatic late winner against Manchester United.

The game looked like it was heading for a 2-2 draw after Lisandro Martinez equalised for Erik ten Hag's side.

But Nketiah - who also scored in the first half - netted in the 90th minute to keep the Gunners five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

"I really enjoyed it," Arteta told BBC Sport.

With the pressure on Arsenal following Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier on Sunday, Nketiah's winning goal from close range was met by rapturous scenes inside the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta added: "It was a beautiful moment at the end and we get going with our people behind us. It was beautiful."

They had to wait for confirmation they had secured all three points, however, following a video assistant referee check to determine whether Nketiah was onside.

Arteta admitted even he was not sure whether the crucial goal would be given.

"[The officials] were looking at something we hadn't seen and we very relieved," said the Spanish boss. "We got to celebrate twice."

Marcus Rashford gave the visitors the lead on 17 minutes with a sensational strike before Nketiah drew the home side level shortly after.

Bukayo Saka then put Arsenal ahead early in the second half, and while it seemed the points would be shared following Martinez's headed goal, Arteta felt confident his team had the mentality to succeed.

"They do surprise me with how they react," he said. "We encourage them to play free-flowing football and there is energy in the team and good things happen.

"To do it repeatedly against big teams, the way we played today, gives me a lot of positivity for the future.

"It is so tight now in the league, there are such small margins. Winning, losing or drawing, you have to be be conscious of that.

"If we can capitalise on the energy, it will be positive."

As well as a five-point lead, Arsenal have a game in hand over Pep Guardiola's City, and have reached 50 points after playing 19 matches of the season - their best start to a top-flight campaign.

The two sides will do battle in the FA Cup next, when they meet in the fourth round on Friday.

'We made mistakes' - Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag
This was the first time Manchester United had lost a game where they had scored first in the Premier League since October 2021

Manchester United came to north London on the back of a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, a result that denied them their 10th successive victory.

Rashford's opener - his ninth goal in all competitions since the World Cup - was the dream start Ten Hag would have hoped for, but the United boss was disappointed with his team's lack of concentration.

"All the goals we conceded today are mistakes - it can't happen," the Dutchman told Sky Sports.

"Even last week, we were so hard to beat in such situations. Today we were not. All three goals, we could have avoided."

Ten Hag was without influential midfielder Casemiro for the game with Arsenal, as the Brazilian served a one-match suspension for picking up a fifth yellow card in midweek.

While he conceded that the Gunners are "good on the ball", Ten Hag said his side are a "good defending team" and should have done better against the league leaders.

"There were not a lot of open chances," he added. "We made mistakes which we cannot make. This game was decided by small details but also the decision making.

"That is hard to accept and we have to learn from it. I want to win. It is not good enough. We want to be the number one, but not if we make mistakes. That is clear and what I told them."

United are in fourth place, level on 39 points with third-placed Newcastle, and face Nottingham Forest away in the first leg of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 21:40

    Should have went to the World Cup instead of rashford

  • Comment posted by Kildare Jerry, today at 21:39

    I wish Arteta would behave himself on the sideline. If he was a kids coach he'd be sent to the car park after 5 mins. Embarrassing

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 21:37

    Happy for the lad.
    100% cool head.

    And he will get better as not anywhere his peak I think.

  • Comment posted by Rosnovski, today at 21:36

    Nketiah is exceeding all expectations. Crazy stuff. Goals per game is extraordinary.

  • Comment posted by RockerBilly, today at 21:34

    Not Thierry or Dennis, but reminds me of Wrighty...good times. Also like a shout out for Marcus, England national team looking really good up front at the moment.

  • Comment posted by shanksredarmy, today at 21:34

    The arsenal board shouldn of listend to the grumpy whinging supporters and saked arteta already, they might of won something, fickle pathetic supporters!! Not crying now...

    • Reply posted by MindTheGap, today at 21:37

      MindTheGap replied:
      You not very bright are you?
      Well don’t know why I’m asking, your English proves that point.

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 21:33

    Wenger out

  • Comment posted by Nimrod, today at 21:31

    Tenner says Nketiah gets dropped when Jesus comes back..

    • Reply posted by MindTheGap, today at 21:36

      MindTheGap replied:
      Yeah and so he should be Jesus adds way more to the team, I’m very happy with Eddie, like most Arsenal fans, but does not change the facts.

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 21:30

    Should have been at the World Cup with England

    • Reply posted by legoflow, today at 21:34

      legoflow replied:
      On what basis?

  • Comment posted by Leather Bottle, today at 21:29

    It was a very beautiful moment for a lot of non Arsenal supporting football fans too!

  • Comment posted by Gillibrand, today at 21:28

    Was this the equivalent of Leicester City beating Man City in 2015/16? A key moment in belief.

    • Reply posted by MindTheGap, today at 21:36

      MindTheGap replied:
      Shows your complete lack of understanding football

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 21:28

    Todays result is probably the most positive so far IMO. Man U started very well and we're very good for 70 mins. Coming from behind to lead and then having to regain the lead we showed great mental strength in a position we would have caved in in recent years. Every time we are tested right now we pass with flying colours. So long to go still but couldn't be any happier right now!

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:26

    Ever since he was at loan at Leeds i've watched Eddies development.
    Always rooting for him, the Arsenal lads in the post match interview were so humble and grounded.
    I really hope they win the league, a brilliant team.

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 21:24

    Yes Eddie keep at it - doing a great at job.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 21:30

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      Isn't he just. The panic when Jesus was injured and everyone saying arsenal must buy a striker. So glad to see him taking his chance. Must get an England call up soon if he keeps this up

  • Comment posted by grg, today at 21:24

    Brilliant team performance. Surprised as I thought Man U had improved.

  • Comment posted by Jedza, today at 21:23

    Arsenal had the edge on this one, but could've easily gone United's way. Well played Arsenal.

    • Reply posted by Padgeman, today at 21:25

      Padgeman replied:
      Guessing you didn’t watch the second half?

  • Comment posted by templar , today at 21:23

    Arsenal look like early champions sone turn around, think their board should be congratulated on keeping Arteta when sone of their fans wanted him sacking last year

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 21:21

    As a neutral, I thought Arsenal looked like a good team and Manu looked like a team who want to challenge for stuff rather than the last couple of years where the squad didn’t look bothered.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 21:21

    "Wait until October" they said
    "Wait until January" they said
    🤣🤣🤣
    "Wait until June" I say

    To be fair I'm half joking because so long to go yet but 50pts at the half way point. My word it's like a dream!

  • Comment posted by Sheepy blastoff, today at 21:21

    Nice

