Ronaldo will earn a reported £177 million a year at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo made his competitive debut for new club Al Nassr in their 1-0 win over Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Portugal forward joined the club last month on a deal that runs until 2025, reportedly earning more than £177m per year.

He led the line and played the entire game in which Brazilian midfielder Talisca scored the winner.

Al Nassr are top of the Saudi league, a point above second-placed Al Hilal.

Ronaldo - who has played for Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid - was greeted by banners and cheers from his adoring fans at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

It comes after he scored twice in Riyadh All-Star XI's 5-4 defeat by Lionel Messi's Paris St-Germain in an exhibition match on Thursday.

