Celtic have completed the signing of striker Oh Hyeon-gyu from South Korean club Suwon Samsung Bluewings.

The 21-year-old has moved to the Scottish Premiership leaders for an undisclosed fee after agreeing a five-year contract.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says that Oh, who has one senior cap for South Korea, was "the striker I really wanted and will be a great fit".

"He is a young, talented striker with great attributes," he said.

"I have watched Oh for some time - a player who is hungry, eager to develop and to achieve success and someone who is ready to take the next stage in his career.

"Really importantly, I know that he had his heart set on joining us too and that his own perseverance has been crucial in making this deal happen, so his determination to join Celtic has been very clear."

The South Korean's arrival will further fuel speculation about the future of Giorgos Giakoumakis, the 28-year-old Greek striker having been linked with J-League club Urawa Red Diamonds and Major League Soccer club Atlanta United having been second choice to Kyogo Furuhashi at Celtic Park.

Oh played 38 times last season, 26 of them starts, scoring 14 goals, as Suwon avoided relegation from the 2022 K-League.

He was the league's fifth-top scorer despite his side finishing third bottom.

Oh scored the winning goal as Suwon won 2-1 after extra time against Anyang, who had finished third in K-League 2, in their play-off to avoid relegation.

Having come through the club's youth ranks, he previously had a spell on loan to Gimcheon Sangmu, helping the army side win promotion to the top flight.

Oh has played for South Korea at age group level up to under-23 and made his full debut as a substitute in a 1-0 friendly win over Iceland in November.

Now he says "my dream has come true" by signing for Celtic.

"I feel like I'm on a movie set and I'm really excited to be in the city and I'm looking forward to the upcoming days," he told Celtic TV.