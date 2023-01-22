Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Bartosz Bialkowski has played 154 times for Millwall in three-and-a-half years

Millwall goalkeepers Bartosz Bialkowski, George Long and Connal Trueman have all signed new contracts.

The Lions say experienced 35-year-old former Poland international Bialkowski and Long, 29, have signed deals that will keep them at The Den "for the foreseeable future".

The pair have shared goalkeeping duties this season, with Bialkowski playing 11 times and Long making 18 appearances.

Trueman, 26, will stay at the club until the end of this season.

Former Ipswich, Notts County and Southampton keeper Bialkowski has played 154 times for Millwall since initially joining on loan in the summer of 2019.

Long moved to the London side from Hull City in the summer of 2021 but did not make his league debut until September last year, while former Birmingham City youngster Trueman has yet to make his debut.