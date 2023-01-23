Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Marcus Forss was one of several Middlesbrough players to miss chances on Sunday

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick says Sunday's derby defeat by Sunderland is one of many "bumps in the road" to be overcome in a Championship season.

Boro went down to 10-men after Dael Fry's red card, and Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo goals won it for Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Before that Boro had won seven of eight league games, context Carrick wants players to consider in their response.

"You can't just forget a defeat," Carrick told BBC Radio Tees.

"It's not a case of 'let's move on, it'll be fine', but on the same point you've got to understand what we're trying to build and where we've come from.

"At some point during the season you're going to have bumps in the road and have some defeats - some are bigger than others.

"It's about how you cope with that and ultimately at the end of the season is where the story ends, so it's up to us to see the bumps through and this is a bigger one.

"We'll bounce back and look forward to the next game."