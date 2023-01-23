Jakub Stolarczyk: Hartlepool United sign Leicester City goalkeeper on loan
League Two side Hartlepool United have signed Poland Under-21 goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk on loan from Leicester City for the remainder of the season.
The 22-year-old is yet to feature for the Premier League club although has made a matchday squad with Brendan Rodgers' first-team.
Stolarczyk has had senior experience on loan at Scottish side Dunfermline, and with Fleetwood earlier this season.
"He provides good competition for Ben [Killip]," boss Keith Curle said.
"We know he will work well alongside Ben and Kyle [Letheren] and we thank Leicester for allowing us to bring him in."
