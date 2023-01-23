Close menu

Jakub Stolarczyk: Hartlepool United sign Leicester City goalkeeper on loan

Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Jakub Stolarczyk
Jakub Stolarczyk played seven games for Fleetwood on loan this season

League Two side Hartlepool United have signed Poland Under-21 goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk on loan from Leicester City for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old is yet to feature for the Premier League club although has made a matchday squad with Brendan Rodgers' first-team.

Stolarczyk has had senior experience on loan at Scottish side Dunfermline, and with Fleetwood earlier this season.

"He provides good competition for Ben [Killip]," boss Keith Curle said.external-link

"We know he will work well alongside Ben and Kyle [Letheren] and we thank Leicester for allowing us to bring him in."

