Paris Maghoma: Brentford midfielder joins MK Dons on loan
MK Dons have signed Brentford midfielder Paris Maghoma on loan for the remainder of the season.
The 21-year-old had spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two side AFC Wimbledon.
He made 24 appearances before suffering an ankle injury, with his season-long deal then ended early on 5 January.
Maghoma, a former England Under-20 international, is yet to feature for the Bees' first-team having arrived from Tottenham in January 2020.
The midfielder said stepping up to join League One club MK Dons "was a no-brainer".
"There were a number of options for me but this was always the eye-catching one," he said.
"Taking this next step, I wanted to come to a club that plays this style of football and I also wanted to test myself at this level."
