Mads Andersen (right) signed for Barnsley from Danish club Horsens

League One side Barnsley have triggered options on Mads Andersen, Brad Collins and Jordan Williams to keep all three players at the club until the end of next season.

Danish defender Andersen, 25, is the Reds' club captain and has been at Oakwell since June 2019.

Goalkeeper Collins, 25, is in his fourth season with the Tykes and has played 115 games for the club.

Right-back Williams, 23, signed for the club in 2018 from Bury.

The trio's contracts had previously been due to expire this summer.

Barnsley are sixth in League One, five points inside the play-offs.