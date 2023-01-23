Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Former Parma and Monaco midfielder Sabri Lamouchi won 12 caps for France between 1996 and 2001

Former Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has emerged as a potential candidate for the Cardiff City vacancy.

Former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael is also thought to be high on the shortlist drawn up by the club.

Ismael is currently third favourite for the post with bookmakers, while Sam Allardyce tops the betting.

Cardiff are looking for their third manager of this season after sacking Mark Hudson earlier this month.

The Bluebirds are just three points above the Championship relegation zone in 21st position and are without a win in 11 games in all competitions following Saturday's 1-0 home defeat by Millwall.

France international Lamouchi, 51, was in charge of Forest for the 2019-20 campaign when they were pipped to the play-offs by Swansea City in a remarkable last-game turnaround on goal difference.

Ex-Ivory Coast boss Lamouchi, who most recently managed Qatari side Al-Duhail, had a distinguished playing career and won silverware with Auxerre, Monaco, Parma, Marseille and El Jaish in Qatar.

Like Lamouchi, Ismael has Championship experience with Barnsley and latterly at West Brom. He led Barnsley to the Championship play-offs in 2021 before heading to the Hawthorns, but departed Albion in February 2022 after a poor run of form.

Most recently Ismael, who led Austrian club LASK to their first Champions League play-off appearance, was coach at Turkish club Besiktas, where current Cardiff interim manager Dean Whitehead was part of his staff.

As a player he won trophies with Strasbourg, Lens, Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich, before twice leading Wolfsburg's reserve side to two titles in the German Regional League (North).

Ismael, born in France but who has German citizenship, is known for his direct playing style but it is believed Cardiff feel Championship experience is hugely important as they look to appoint their third manager this season following the departures of Steve Morison and Hudson.

The club are also searching for new recruits ahead of the 31 January transfer deadline, with signing a striker a priority.

Interim boss Whitehead said they were "close" to recruiting a forward but, because of an English Football League transfer embargo, they can only sign players on loan or free transfers.