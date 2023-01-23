Peterborough used heat lamps in an attempt to get the match on but the surface failed an inspection from officials

Peterborough United have offered to pay for more than 30 coaches to transport Charlton fans to the rearranged League One game between the two clubs.

The initial fixture was called off just 90 minutes before kick-off on Saturday with the pitch deemed "unplayable".

Posh chairman Darragh McAnthony later issued an apology on social media external-link for the short notice of the postponement.

He and co-owner Jason Neale have now agreed to pay for travel for hundreds of Addicks fans when a new date is set.

"I appreciate this won't suit all parties and is of no consolation to both sets of supporters who have been massively inconvenienced, nor will it be any kind of solace to the Charlton Athletic staff, players and management, but we can only apologise on behalf of the football club," a statement on behalf of the co-owners read. external-link

Peterborough have also confirmed a full refund will be offered to fans from both sets of clubs who cannot attend the rearranged fixture and will discuss individual cases with long-distance home fans who travelled to the game.

They have also vowed to offer free tickets for fans for the next league meeting between the two sides at the Weston Homes Stadium, which will be next season if neither team is promoted or relegated.