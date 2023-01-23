Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Rosie Hughes in action for Wrexham Women against Llanfair United Ladies

Wrexham's Hollywood owners could well be supporting a top flight side in 2023-24.

The club's women's team have applied for Wales' highest-level licence.

Co-chairmen Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney pledged investment into the women's programme when they took over in February 2021.

They have regularly praised on social media the achievements of the women's side who play in the second tier of the Welsh women's game.

Now the club are hopeful of featuring alongside Cardiff City and Swansea City after submitting a tier one licence for 2023-24.

All clubs in Welsh football must fulfil criteria to be eligible for promotion to the top levels. Wrexham opted against applying last season as they finished runner's up to Adran North winners Llandudno.

Now the club feels the women's programme is ready for the next step.

With six wins from six games, Wrexham are currently top of the Adran North, ahead of Connah's Quay, who are also on the list of 12 applying for tier one licences.

As well as the current eight teams in the Welsh women's top flight, Briton Ferry and Cascade have also applied with panels formed of independent experts due to assess the applications from March.